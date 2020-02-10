OPP patrol snowmobile trails in Collingwood area

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say they patrolled snowmobile trails over the weekend after the recent fresh show opened up several in the area.

Officers say they conducted RIDE initiatives on several trails in Collingwood and The Blue Mountains, Ont., and during the patrols, they issued five speeding tickets, one of which was for driving at 80 km/h in a post 20 km/h zone.

Police say they also issued three charges for driving off the designated trails and three for not having the proper muffler.

More from Global News Canadian airlines feel the pressure of flight shaming and the ‘Greta effect’

READ MORE: Fire engulfs Sporting Life in Collingwood

According to OPP, several individuals were found without trail passes and charged, while one person was found operating a snowmobile with a suspended licence.

A total of 27 charges were laid during the weekend patrol, police add.

OPP are reminding snowmobilers to stay on designated trails and to avoid operating their snowmobiles on private property without the property owner’s permission.

Story continues below advertisement

1:40 Snowmobile racing on Stoney Lake north of Peterborough Snowmobile racing on Stoney Lake north of Peterborough