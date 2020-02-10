Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Barrie restaurant ranked among OpenTable’s 100 most romantic in Canada

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 10, 2020 2:49 pm
According to OpenTable, Italian restaurants and steakhouses are the most popular Valentine's Day dining spots.
According to OpenTable, Italian restaurants and steakhouses are the most popular Valentine's Day dining spots. getty image

Barrie’s Il Buco restaurant has been ranked by OpenTable as one of Canada’s 100 most romantic restaurants.

According to OpenTable, Italian restaurants and steakhouses are the most popular Valentine’s Day dining spots.

“Planning the perfect Valentine’s Day can be stressful; we’ve rounded up the most romantic dining options from coast to coast,” Matt Davis of OpenTable Canada said in a statement.

READ MORE: Military asks Canadians to send Valentine’s Day cards to veterans through program

OpenTable’s most romantic list features restaurants from 31 cities across seven provinces — Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Quebec, Nova Scotia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Ontario topped the list with 46 romantic restaurants, followed by Alberta at 21, British Columbia at 15 and Quebec at 13.

OpenTable’s most romantic list is generated from diner reviews that were collected between Dec. 1, 2018, and Nov. 30, 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

All restaurants with a minimum overall score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. The overall score is composed of different data points, including overall diner rating, user klout, total number of reviews and regional overall rating.

Valentine’s Day wine and cocktails
Valentine’s Day wine and cocktails
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Barrie newsOpenTableIl BucoIl Buco OpenTableMost romantic restaurant in BarrieOpenTable most romantic restaurantsOpenTable Valentine's DayValentine's Day BarrieValentine's Day restaurant Barrie
Bookmark'd newsletter Bookmark'd newsletter

Stay in the know

Subscribe to Bookmark'd and get the top lifestyle stories of the week delivered straight to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.