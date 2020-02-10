Barrie restaurant ranked among OpenTable’s 100 most romantic in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Barrie’s Il Buco restaurant has been ranked by OpenTable as one of Canada’s 100 most romantic restaurants.

According to OpenTable, Italian restaurants and steakhouses are the most popular Valentine’s Day dining spots.

“Planning the perfect Valentine’s Day can be stressful; we’ve rounded up the most romantic dining options from coast to coast,” Matt Davis of OpenTable Canada said in a statement.

OpenTable’s most romantic list features restaurants from 31 cities across seven provinces — Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Quebec, Nova Scotia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Ontario topped the list with 46 romantic restaurants, followed by Alberta at 21, British Columbia at 15 and Quebec at 13.

OpenTable’s most romantic list is generated from diner reviews that were collected between Dec. 1, 2018, and Nov. 30, 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

All restaurants with a minimum overall score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. The overall score is composed of different data points, including overall diner rating, user klout, total number of reviews and regional overall rating.

3:41 Valentine’s Day wine and cocktails Valentine’s Day wine and cocktails