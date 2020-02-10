Janet Jackson announces Black Diamond World Tour, 2 Canadian dates

For the first time in nearly three years, Janet Jackson will return to Canada with the brand-new Black Diamond World Tour.
The Pleasure Principle singer announced the 34-date trek on Monday morning through her official website.
“I’ve heard all your wishes and I’m working on my new album and going on a new World Tour this summer titled ‘Black Diamond,'” Jackson wrote on Twitter. “I’m so excited to share this new era with you.”
The tour is scheduled to kick off on June 24 in Miami, Fla., before concluding two months later on Aug. 23 in Tacoma, Wash.
Along the way, the 53-year-old will play two Canadian shows in two different cities: Toronto on July 22 and Vancouver on Aug. 22.
A video accompanying the tour announcement suggests Jackson will continue the 30th-anniversary celebration of her 1989 breakthrough concept album Rhythm Nation 1814.
Along with some of her biggest songs, she performed the album in its entirety last year throughout her first-ever Las Vegas residency Metamorphosis.
The record, known simply as Rhythm Nation, features some of Jackson’s most successful hits, including Miss You Much, Escapade and the self-titled Rhythm Nation.
Jackson is still one of the top-selling artists of all time alongside her late brother, Michael Jackson.
As of this writing, it’s unclear when Jackson plans to release her “new music,” however she has alluded that it will come in the form of an album called Black Diamond. Her last, album Unbreakable, was released in 2015 and received critical acclaim.
Tickets for the Black Diamond tour go on sale to the general public this Thursday, Feb. 14 at 12 p.m. in each local time zone where Jackson will perform.
Those signed up to the official Janet Jackson mailing list are eligible for an exclusive ticket presale, which begins on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at the same time.
2020 North American Black Diamond tour dates
** All Canadian gigs are bolded below **
June 24 — Miami, Fla. @ American Airlines Arena
June 26 — Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center
June 27 — Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena
June 29 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
July 1 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
July 3 — New Orleans, La. @ Essence Festival
July 5 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex
July 7 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
July 9 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
July 10 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
July 12 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center
July 14 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
July 17 — Mashantucket, Conn. @ Foxwoods Resort Casino
July 18 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
July 21 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center
July 22 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena
July 24 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
July 25 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Cincinnati Music Festival
July 27 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
July 28 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
July 31 — St Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
Aug. 1 — Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center
Aug. 3 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center
Aug. 5 — Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
Aug. 7 — San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center
Aug. 9 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena
Aug. 10 — San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena
Aug. 12 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Staples Center
Aug. 15 — Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center
Aug. 17 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
Aug. 18 — San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center at San Jose
Aug. 20 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
Aug. 22 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena
Aug. 23 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
