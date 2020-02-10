Janet Jackson announces Black Diamond World Tour, 2 Canadian dates

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time in nearly three years, Janet Jackson will return to Canada with the brand-new Black Diamond World Tour.

The Pleasure Principle singer announced the 34-date trek on Monday morning through her official website.

“I’ve heard all your wishes and I’m working on my new album and going on a new World Tour this summer titled ‘Black Diamond,'” Jackson wrote on Twitter. “I’m so excited to share this new era with you.”

The tour is scheduled to kick off on June 24 in Miami, Fla., before concluding two months later on Aug. 23 in Tacoma, Wash.

Hey U Guys! I’ve heard all your wishes and I’m working on my new album and going on a new World Tour this summer titled “Black Diamond.” I’m so excited to share this new era with you. My artist pre-sale starts Feb. 11! Sign-up for my mailing list on https://t.co/T2vZWyvQma 😘 pic.twitter.com/YZHIhAOVEK — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) February 10, 2020

Along the way, the 53-year-old will play two Canadian shows in two different cities: Toronto on July 22 and Vancouver on Aug. 22.

A video accompanying the tour announcement suggests Jackson will continue the 30th-anniversary celebration of her 1989 breakthrough concept album Rhythm Nation 1814.

Along with some of her biggest songs, she performed the album in its entirety last year throughout her first-ever Las Vegas residency Metamorphosis.

The record, known simply as Rhythm Nation, features some of Jackson’s most successful hits, including Miss You Much, Escapade and the self-titled Rhythm Nation.

Janet Jackson performs on the Pyramid Stage on the fourth day of the 2019 Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England. CP Images Archive

Jackson is still one of the top-selling artists of all time alongside her late brother, Michael Jackson.

As of this writing, it’s unclear when Jackson plans to release her “new music,” however she has alluded that it will come in the form of an album called Black Diamond. Her last, album Unbreakable, was released in 2015 and received critical acclaim.

Tickets for the Black Diamond tour go on sale to the general public this Thursday, Feb. 14 at 12 p.m. in each local time zone where Jackson will perform.

Those signed up to the official Janet Jackson mailing list are eligible for an exclusive ticket presale, which begins on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at the same time.

2020 North American Black Diamond tour dates

** All Canadian gigs are bolded below **

June 24 — Miami, Fla. @ American Airlines Arena

June 26 — Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

June 27 — Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

June 29 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

July 1 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

July 3 — New Orleans, La. @ Essence Festival

July 5 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

July 7 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

July 9 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

July 10 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

July 12 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

July 14 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

July 17 — Mashantucket, Conn. @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

July 18 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

July 21 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center

July 22 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

July 24 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

July 25 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Cincinnati Music Festival

July 27 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

July 28 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

July 31 — St Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

Aug. 1 — Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center

Aug. 3 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

Aug. 5 — Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

Aug. 7 — San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center

Aug. 9 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena

Aug. 10 — San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena

Aug. 12 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Staples Center

Aug. 15 — Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center

Aug. 17 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

Aug. 18 — San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center at San Jose

Aug. 20 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Aug. 22 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena

Aug. 23 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

