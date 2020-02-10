Halifax Regional Municipality enforces overnight parking ban Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) has announced that an overnight parking ban will be enforced from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday to allow crews to properly clear the streets and sidewalks.

According to HRM, vehicles must be off municipal streets during the noted hours; otherwise, they’ll be towed or ticketed.

READ MORE: Thousands without power in Nova Scotia due to high winds

“Planters, lawn decorations and any other portable objects near the sidewalk should be removed before the winter,” the municipality said.

In addition, any permanent structures or objects too big to move should be marked with a reflector so that the city’s crews can see them.

Other obstacles include vehicles parked on the sidewalks, which makes it harder for crews to clear.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Icy conditions force closure of all public schools in Nova Scotia on Friday

HRM is also reminding property owners that the snow they clear must be piled on their own property as it’s against city bylaws to throw or pile snow in the street or on the sidewalk.

The overnight winter parking ban is in effect from now until March 31, 2020.