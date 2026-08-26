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2 comments

  1. Anonymous
    August 26, 2026 at 3:14 pm

    They may be able to make them carry Canadian content but they can’t make people watch it. The reason there isn’t a streaming service with only Canadian content is because it would be bankrupt in no time.

  2. Libs suck
    August 26, 2026 at 2:20 pm

    No one in Canada cares about Canadian content. Have it forced down our throats… I will make a point of
    Not watching it!

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Politics

CRTC to implement Cancon rules for streamers opposed by U.S.

By Anja Karadeglija The Canadian Press
Posted August 26, 2026 1:19 pm
1 min read
CRTC View image in full screen
A sign for the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), is shown in Gatineau, Que., on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
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The federal broadcast regulator will go ahead with the process to put rules in place around Canadian content on streaming services, after such efforts played a role in ending trade talks with the U.S.

A spokesperson says the CRTC will move forward to determine exactly how streamers must ensure Canadian content is available and visible to audiences.

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The CRTC says it’s still finalizing the dates for the regulatory proceedings.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has said the U.S. put pressure on Canada to adjust its position on rules around discoverability of content online, and that U.S. demands would have affected Canada’s ability to protect its culture, including the French language.

The 2023 Online Streaming Act passed by the Liberal government says streamers should ensure Canadian programs, including French language content, can be found on streaming services offered in Canada.

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The CRTC is in charge of implementing that legislation, and said in May it wouldn’t immediately put universal requirements in place but instead work with each streamer to develop tailored rules.

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