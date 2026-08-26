Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ford government enjoys polling bump after latest U.S.-Canada trade war twist

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 26, 2026 5:49 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'U.S. takes notice over Doug Ford’s inflammatory comments about Trump'
U.S. takes notice over Doug Ford’s inflammatory comments about Trump
RELATED: U.S. takes notice over Doug Ford’s inflammatory comments about Trump
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is enjoying a substantial polling bump after the latest twist in the trade war with the United States, according to a new poll that puts the Progressive Conservatives back in front.

The new study by Liaison Strategies was conducted in the days after President Donald Trump slapped 50 per cent tariffs on billions of dollars of Canadian products after talks collapsed.

Polling work in Ontario on Aug. 23 and 24 found 39 per cent of people would support the Progressive Conservatives, with 35 per cent selecting the Liberals.

Twenty per cent would vote for the NDP, while five per cent would vote for the Greens or another party.

The figures mark a reversal of fortunes for Ford’s party, which has struggled in polling this year after the government briefly bought a private jet for the premier, a clampdown on transparency laws and a spending scandal.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is a very different Ontario race than the one we saw in July,” David Valentin, principal at Liaison Strategies, said, pointing out the Progressive Conservatives are six points better off than they were last month.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The obvious context is the trade war. This poll was in the field right as the latest U.S. tariffs took effect and as Ford and Trump turned the fight into something personal. Whether voters like Ford in general or not, this is the kind of issue that can temporarily change the frame around a premier.”

The latest poll saw both the Liberals and the NDP drop as the PCs gained.

Ford made headlines on Monday after calling Trump a “loser” and the “king of bankruptcies” in a series of attacks he later admitted got a “bit heated.”

The volley of attacks was not repeated on either Tuesday or Wednesday, although Ford insisted nobody had told him to tone down his words when talking about the president.

Valentin said the latest polling shows significant improvement for Ford and the Progressive Conservatives, but is not a complete turnaround.

“The PCs have reclaimed the lead, but that should not be mistaken for a clean bill of political health for Ford,” he said.

“Ford is much less damaged than he was a month ago, but he is still deeply underwater. The party is in a better place than the premier, personally.”

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices