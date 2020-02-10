Menu

Sports

Kitchener Rangers score pair of impressive wins over weekend

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 10, 2020 11:08 am
WATCH ABOVE: Kitchener Rangers news and highlights

The Kitchener Rangers offence exploded over the weekend as they outscored their opponents 14-1 in games on Friday and Sunday.

Rookie Declan McDonnell led the way for Kitchener as he scored five goals over the two contests.

On Sunday afternoon, the Rangers were in Sarnia, where they throttled the Sting by a 7-0 score.

READ MORE: Kitchener Rangers get back on track with win over Soo Greyhounds

Greg Meireles and McDonnell each scored two goals while Jonathan Yantsis, Axel Bergkvist and Liam Hawel also found the back of the net.

Lucas Pfeil made 28 saves in recording the shutout for Kitchener.

Two nights earlier, McDonnell recorded a hat trick in the Rangers’ 7-1 win over the visiting Mississauga Steelheads.

READ MORE: Off-season additions set up big deadline deal for the Kitchener Rangers

Riley Damiani, Michael Vujovecic, Reid Valade and Meireles also scored for Kitchener as Cole Schwindt countered for the Steelheads.

Jacob Ingham turned aside 39 shots to earn the win.

The Rangers are back on the ice at the Aud on Tuesday night when the Hamilton Bulldogs come for a visit.

