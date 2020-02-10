Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Backstreet Boys extend DNA World Tour, add 4 Canadian dates

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted February 10, 2020 11:24 am
(L-R) Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean and Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys perform during their concert at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary, on June 25, 2019.
(L-R) Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean and Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys perform during their concert at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary, on June 25, 2019. Balazs Mohai / EPA

The Backstreet Boys have just announced a 44-date extension of their ongoing DNA World Tour, adding an entire second North American leg following its success in 2019.

The newly announced dates will take place across the U.S. this summer and fall, with four shows in four different Canadian cities: Vancouver, Quebec City, Montreal and Toronto.

For the second year in a row, the massive trek will promote the band’s latest album, DNA (2019), which served as their first studio record in more than six years after 2013’s A World Like This.

The news was confirmed via the official BSB website on Monday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

“What better Valentine’s Day gift could you ask for?!” the band wrote after revealing that all tickets for the new tour dates will go on sale this Friday.

READ MORE: Eminem shows up for surprise performance at 2020 Oscars

The continuation of the DNA tour kicks off on July 10 in Wantagh, N.Y., before concluding three months later on Oct. 9 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Calif.

After a performance at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Aug. 9, the five-piece act — comprised of AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell — will play Quebec City, Montreal and Toronto in succession in mid-September.

On what fans can expect of the returning tour, McLean, 42, said: “We give our fans 100 per cent, night after night, putting on the best Backstreet Boys show we can.

“We play our hits, we dance our a–es off and we do it because we love our fans. We can’t wait to take this show on the road again this summer.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have the best fans in the world,” McLean added. “They come out to party and they sing at the top of their lungs, and we feed off that energy.”

READ MORE: From Backstreet Boys to the 'Lion King' — Why we crave nostalgia

Before hitting North America, BSB will finish their South American and Oceanic tour this spring.

DNA is now available through all major streaming platforms.

(L-R) Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys perform onstage during the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nev.
(L-R) Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys perform onstage during the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nev. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Tickets for the second North American leg of the DNA World Tour go on sale to the general public this Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. in each local time zone where the band will play.

Members of the Backstreet Boys fan club will gain early access to an exclusive sale, which begins on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at the same time.

Story continues below advertisement

2020 North American DNA World Tour dates

** All Canadian gigs are bolded below **

July 10 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Jones Beach Theater
July 13 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 16 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion
July 18 — Hartford, Conn. @ XFINITY Theatre
July 19 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 21 — Washington, D.C. @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 23 — Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 24 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ S&T Bank Music Park
July 25 — Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 27 — Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena
July 28 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
July 31 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 1 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 2 — St Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 4 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
Aug. 7 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena
Aug. 8 — Seattle, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre
Aug. 9 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Aug. 11 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
Aug. 12 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
Aug. 14 — Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion
Aug. 15 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug. 16 — Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
Aug. 19 — Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Aug. 21 — Wichita, Kans. @ INTRUST Bank Arena
Aug. 22 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
Aug. 23 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
Sept. 11 — Saratoga, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sept. 12 — Boston, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Sept. 15 — Quebec City, Que. @ Centre Videotron
Sept. 16 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre
Sept. 18 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage
Sept. 21 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Sept. 22 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Sept. 23 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 25 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Sept. 26 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sept. 27 — Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 30 — Dallas, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Oct. 2 — Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Oct. 4 — Albuquerque, N.M @ Isleta Amphitheater
Oct. 6 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Oct. 7 — San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 9 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

Story continues below advertisement
adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Backstreet BoysNick CarterBSBKevin RichardsonAJ McLeanBackstreet Boys DNABrian Littrelldna tourHowie Doroughbackstreet boys tourBackstreet Boys 2020Backstreet Boys ticketsDNA World Tour
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.