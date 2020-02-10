Backstreet Boys extend DNA World Tour, add 4 Canadian dates

Send this page to someone via email

The Backstreet Boys have just announced a 44-date extension of their ongoing DNA World Tour, adding an entire second North American leg following its success in 2019.

The newly announced dates will take place across the U.S. this summer and fall, with four shows in four different Canadian cities: Vancouver, Quebec City, Montreal and Toronto.

For the second year in a row, the massive trek will promote the band’s latest album, DNA (2019), which served as their first studio record in more than six years after 2013’s A World Like This.

The news was confirmed via the official BSB website on Monday morning.

North America you knew we’d be coming back again 🧬 We’re so excited to bring the #DNAWorldTour to even more of you guys!! Tickets are on sale this Friday & fan club pre-sale starts tomorrow! Check https://t.co/wR7Soy5NL3 for all the info 🖤 #BSBDNA2020 pic.twitter.com/DSP2ARQYjd — Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) February 10, 2020

“What better Valentine’s Day gift could you ask for?!” the band wrote after revealing that all tickets for the new tour dates will go on sale this Friday.

The continuation of the DNA tour kicks off on July 10 in Wantagh, N.Y., before concluding three months later on Oct. 9 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Calif.

After a performance at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Aug. 9, the five-piece act — comprised of AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell — will play Quebec City, Montreal and Toronto in succession in mid-September.

On what fans can expect of the returning tour, McLean, 42, said: “We give our fans 100 per cent, night after night, putting on the best Backstreet Boys show we can.

“We play our hits, we dance our a–es off and we do it because we love our fans. We can’t wait to take this show on the road again this summer.

“We have the best fans in the world,” McLean added. “They come out to party and they sing at the top of their lungs, and we feed off that energy.”

Before hitting North America, BSB will finish their South American and Oceanic tour this spring.

DNA is now available through all major streaming platforms.

(L-R) Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys perform onstage during the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nev. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Tickets for the second North American leg of the DNA World Tour go on sale to the general public this Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. in each local time zone where the band will play.

Members of the Backstreet Boys fan club will gain early access to an exclusive sale, which begins on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at the same time.

2020 North American DNA World Tour dates

** All Canadian gigs are bolded below **

July 10 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Jones Beach Theater

July 13 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 16 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

July 18 — Hartford, Conn. @ XFINITY Theatre

July 19 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 21 — Washington, D.C. @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 23 — Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 24 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ S&T Bank Music Park

July 25 — Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 27 — Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

July 28 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

July 31 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 1 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 2 — St Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 4 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

Aug. 7 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

Aug. 8 — Seattle, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

Aug. 9 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Aug. 11 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

Aug. 12 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

Aug. 14 — Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion

Aug. 15 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 16 — Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Aug. 19 — Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Aug. 21 — Wichita, Kans. @ INTRUST Bank Arena

Aug. 22 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

Aug. 23 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Sept. 11 — Saratoga, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sept. 12 — Boston, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Sept. 15 — Quebec City, Que. @ Centre Videotron

Sept. 16 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre

Sept. 18 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage

Sept. 21 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Sept. 22 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 23 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 25 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sept. 26 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sept. 27 — Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 30 — Dallas, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Oct. 2 — Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct. 4 — Albuquerque, N.M @ Isleta Amphitheater

Oct. 6 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 7 — San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 9 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

