Backstreet Boys extend DNA World Tour, add 4 Canadian dates

The Backstreet Boys have just announced a 44-date extension of their ongoing DNA World Tour, adding an entire second North American leg following its success in 2019.
The newly announced dates will take place across the U.S. this summer and fall, with four shows in four different Canadian cities: Vancouver, Quebec City, Montreal and Toronto.
For the second year in a row, the massive trek will promote the band’s latest album, DNA (2019), which served as their first studio record in more than six years after 2013’s A World Like This.
The news was confirmed via the official BSB website on Monday morning.
“What better Valentine’s Day gift could you ask for?!” the band wrote after revealing that all tickets for the new tour dates will go on sale this Friday.
The continuation of the DNA tour kicks off on July 10 in Wantagh, N.Y., before concluding three months later on Oct. 9 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Calif.
After a performance at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Aug. 9, the five-piece act — comprised of AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell — will play Quebec City, Montreal and Toronto in succession in mid-September.
On what fans can expect of the returning tour, McLean, 42, said: “We give our fans 100 per cent, night after night, putting on the best Backstreet Boys show we can.
“We play our hits, we dance our a–es off and we do it because we love our fans. We can’t wait to take this show on the road again this summer.
“We have the best fans in the world,” McLean added. “They come out to party and they sing at the top of their lungs, and we feed off that energy.”
Before hitting North America, BSB will finish their South American and Oceanic tour this spring.
DNA is now available through all major streaming platforms.
Tickets for the second North American leg of the DNA World Tour go on sale to the general public this Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. in each local time zone where the band will play.
Members of the Backstreet Boys fan club will gain early access to an exclusive sale, which begins on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at the same time.
2020 North American DNA World Tour dates
** All Canadian gigs are bolded below **
July 10 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Jones Beach Theater
July 13 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 16 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion
July 18 — Hartford, Conn. @ XFINITY Theatre
July 19 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 21 — Washington, D.C. @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 23 — Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 24 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ S&T Bank Music Park
July 25 — Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 27 — Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena
July 28 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
July 31 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 1 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 2 — St Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 4 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
Aug. 7 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena
Aug. 8 — Seattle, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre
Aug. 9 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Aug. 11 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
Aug. 12 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
Aug. 14 — Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion
Aug. 15 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug. 16 — Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
Aug. 19 — Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Aug. 21 — Wichita, Kans. @ INTRUST Bank Arena
Aug. 22 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
Aug. 23 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
Sept. 11 — Saratoga, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sept. 12 — Boston, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Sept. 15 — Quebec City, Que. @ Centre Videotron
Sept. 16 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre
Sept. 18 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage
Sept. 21 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Sept. 22 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Sept. 23 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 25 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Sept. 26 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sept. 27 — Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 30 — Dallas, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Oct. 2 — Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Oct. 4 — Albuquerque, N.M @ Isleta Amphitheater
Oct. 6 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Oct. 7 — San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 9 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl
