Education

Several rounds of teacher strikes scheduled for Ontario schools this week

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 10, 2020 9:39 am
Updated February 10, 2020 9:40 am
Ontario parents prepare for another week of strikes
WATCH ABOVE: It's another week of rotating education strikes for parents across Ontario. All of the major teachers' unions are promising even more job action in coming weeks. Albert Delitala reports. (Feb 9, 2020)

TORONTO – Schools across Ontario will see several rounds of strikes this week, in the elementary, secondary and French systems, as teachers try to put pressure on the government during contract talks.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario is holding a provincewide strike on Tuesday, and all other boards will be targeted a second day during the week as well.

Today, elementary teachers are on strike at the Avon Maitland, Durham, Halton, Hastings-Prince Edward, Lambton Kent, Rainbow, Thames Valley, Upper Canada and Upper Grand school boards and the Campbell Children’s School Authority.

READ MORE: Most Ontario teachers have now lost between 2 and 3 days of regular pay because of strikes

The union representing French teachers has announced it will be starting weekly, provincewide strikes starting Thursday.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation, which has been holding rotating strikes since last year, will strike Thursday at the Algoma, Huron-Superior Catholic, Superior-Greenstone, Greater Essex County, Avon Maitland, Peel, Niagara, Limestone and Renfrew County school boards.

Story continues below advertisement

All four major teachers’ unions, including Catholic teachers, are engaging in strikes as little progress appears to have been made in bargaining over the past several months.

As battle over education heats up, could back to work legislation be on the horizon?
© 2020 The Canadian Press
