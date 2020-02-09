Menu

Crime

Winnipeg men facing charges after armed break and enter near Petersfield

By Joe Scarpelli Global News
Posted February 9, 2020 6:43 pm
Updated February 9, 2020 6:47 pm
RCMP seized a long rifle and loaded handgun at a home on Highway 8 in the RM of St. Andrews.
Two Winnipeg men are facing a number of charges after an armed break and enter in the RM of St. Andrews on Saturday.

RCMP said a woman near Petersfield called her neighbours after her front door was forced open and two people entered her home.

When the neighbours arrived, police said the suspects confronted them with a gun before fleeing the scene on a snowmobile

Later that day, Selkirk RCMP received a call from a home in the RM of St. Andrews about a snowmobile that had broken down in the caller’s yard. The homeowners told police they gave the two snowmobilers, who appeared to be suspicious, a ride to a home off of Highway 8.

The broken-down snowmobile turned out to match the description of the one used in the break and enter, police said. The two men also fit the description of the two suspects.

RCMP went to the home on Highway 8 and took two men and a woman into custody.

Police said a long rifle and loaded handgun were seized.

A 23-year-old male and a 43-year-old male, both from Winnipeg, are each facing numerous charges.

