Edmonton Catholic Schools superintendent Joan Carr passes away after battle with cancer

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Catholic Schools district announced Sunday that its superintendent Joan Carr had passed away after a “courageous struggle” with cancer.

“Joan put students at the centre of every decision we made,” said Laura Thibert, the chair of the board of trustees for Edmonton Catholic Schools.

“The board is heartbroken to lose her, as she was not only an amazing leader but dedicated her life to Catholic education and touched the hearts of everyone she knew.

“Her legacy will live on forever,” Thibert said. Tweet This

It is with a heavy heart that we share with you the news that our Superintendent Joan Carr has passed away after a courageous struggle with cancer.

Joan will always be known and loved as an individual with a passion for Catholic education. #ECSDfaithinspires #abed #yeg pic.twitter.com/XYlTIpBWpF — ECSD (@EdmCathSchools) February 9, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Carr began her 45-year career as a teacher and then moved up through the division as a principal and assistant superintendent.

She became superintendent of Edmonton Catholic Schools in 2006.

Carr had initially announced that she would step down from the role in 2018, but then decided to stay on for at least another two years.

READ MORE: Joan Carr to stay on as Edmonton Catholic School District superintendent

Carr was described as an individual with a passion for Catholic education and bringing students, staff, and families into a closer relationship with Jesus, said the district in a news release.

The flags at the schools in the division will be lowered to half-staff until sunset on the day of her funeral.