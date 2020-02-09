Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Education

Edmonton Catholic Schools superintendent Joan Carr passes away after battle with cancer

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted February 9, 2020 5:43 pm
Updated February 9, 2020 5:52 pm
Edmonton Catholic School Division superintendent Joan Carr has passed away after a battle with cancer.
Edmonton Catholic School Division superintendent Joan Carr has passed away after a battle with cancer. Courtesy / Edmonton Catholic School Division

The Edmonton Catholic Schools district announced Sunday that its superintendent Joan Carr had passed away after a “courageous struggle” with cancer.

“Joan put students at the centre of every decision we made,” said Laura Thibert, the chair of the board of trustees for Edmonton Catholic Schools.

“The board is heartbroken to lose her, as she was not only an amazing leader but dedicated her life to Catholic education and touched the hearts of everyone she knew.

“Her legacy will live on forever,” Thibert said.

Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

Carr began her 45-year career as a teacher and then moved up through the division as a principal and assistant superintendent.

She became superintendent of Edmonton Catholic Schools in 2006.

Carr had initially announced that she would step down from the role in 2018, but then decided to stay on for at least another two years.

READ MORE: Joan Carr to stay on as Edmonton Catholic School District superintendent

Carr was described as an individual with a passion for Catholic education and bringing students, staff, and families into a closer relationship with Jesus, said the district in a news release.

The flags at the schools in the division will be lowered to half-staff until sunset on the day of her funeral.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton Catholic SchoolsEdmonton schoolsEdmonton CatholicJoan Carrcatholic superintendent edmontonjoan carr cancerjoan carr edmonton
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.