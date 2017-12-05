Superintendent of Edmonton Catholic Schools stepping down

Joan Carr, superintendent of the Edmonton Catholic School District, is leaving the position in August.

In a letter shared with trustees Tuesday morning, Carr said it was one of the most difficult messages she’s had to write.

“I have been so very blessed to work with so many individuals over the years and will cherish many wonderful memories as I move forward into the next phase of my life,” she wrote.

Carr said she planned to leave the district at the end of her current contract on Aug. 31, 2018.

“This is the perfect time to move forward as the district is achieving such great academic results and celebrating so many other accomplishments,” Carr said.

“I am so very proud of all our staff who continually serve our students and our communities to the fullest extent possible.”

Last January, the school board voted 4-3 to extend Carr’s contract to August 2018.