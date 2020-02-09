Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

18-year-old arrested after standoff with Port Moody police during domestic incident

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted February 9, 2020 7:00 pm
Port Moody police outside a home where an 18-year-old barricaded himself inside on Feb. 8, 2020.
Port Moody police outside a home where an 18-year-old barricaded himself inside on Feb. 8, 2020. Global News

An 18-year-old man is in custody after barricading himself inside a Port Moody home during an apparent domestic dispute, police said Sunday.

Port Moody police say they were called to the 300-block of Highland Way around 6:30 p.m. for reports that the suspect had assaulted his father inside their home.

The suspect, who police say was armed with a knife, refused to come out of the home when officers arrived.

READ MORE: 1 taken to hospital under Mental Health Act after downtown Vancouver standoff

Police surrounded the home along with ERT and K9 units for roughly three hours as they tried to get the suspect to leave.

Neighbours who reported the heavy police presence said they were told to stay inside their homes.

The man finally came out of the home around 9:30 p.m. and was taken safely into custody. Charges are now pending against the suspect.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say neither the suspect or his father were injured during the incident.

1 person seriously injured in Surrey police standoff
1 person seriously injured in Surrey police standoff
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AssaultStandoffPort MoodyDomestic DisputePolice standoffBarricadePort Moody policeBarricaded PersonPort Moody Standoffbarricaded male
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.