18-year-old arrested after standoff with Port Moody police during domestic incident

An 18-year-old man is in custody after barricading himself inside a Port Moody home during an apparent domestic dispute, police said Sunday.

Port Moody police say they were called to the 300-block of Highland Way around 6:30 p.m. for reports that the suspect had assaulted his father inside their home.

The suspect, who police say was armed with a knife, refused to come out of the home when officers arrived.

Police surrounded the home along with ERT and K9 units for roughly three hours as they tried to get the suspect to leave.

Neighbours who reported the heavy police presence said they were told to stay inside their homes.

The man finally came out of the home around 9:30 p.m. and was taken safely into custody. Charges are now pending against the suspect.

Police say neither the suspect or his father were injured during the incident.

