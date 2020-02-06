Police standoff underway in downtown Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police were engaged in a standoff with someone in a downtown building, Thursday morning.

Police said they were “dealing with an individual” in a building at Howe and Davie streets, and had blocked off nearby streets to contain the area.

Syed Ali, who was staying in a nearby hotel on a visit from Ontario, said he heard a gunshot between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

“It was clearly a gunshot,” he said.

“I kind of woke up and was thinking and waiting, maybe there could be more shots, but there was none.”

Video from the area appears to show the Vancouver police Emergency Response Team (ERT) on scene.

Vancouver police warned that traffic on Davie Street was blocked in both directions, while Howe Street was closed to southbound traffic from Davie.

Police said the closures affected both vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

More to come…

