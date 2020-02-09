Variety Show of Hearts 2020 telethon raises $5.5 million for B.C. kids in need

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

The 2020 Variety Show of Hearts Telethon wrapped up Sunday evening, and generous viewers have donated over $5.5 million for B.C. kids in need.

The donations came after an eventful eight-hour broadcast that featured inspiring stories from families across the province.

The total amount raised by 5:30 p.m. was $5,515,238, just beating last year’s total of $5,512,778.

The program included performances from Juno Award-winning indie band Said The Whale, singer-songwriter Shawn Austin, Canadian blues rockers Wide Mouth Mason, country artist Todd Richard and special guests, multi-platinum selling group The Tenors..

And while the broadcast has wrapped, it’s not too late to donate.

READ MORE: 54th annual Variety Show of Hearts Telethon on Global BC

Donations can be made online, toll-free by phone at 310-KIDS, or by texting “KIDS” to 45678 to make an automatic $20 contribution.

Story continues below advertisement

Money raised by Variety goes to support children all over the province facing serious illness or with special needs.

The charity gives grants for specialized equipment, therapies, medical emergencies and out-of-town accommodation and travel costs.

3:21 Variety Show of Hearts Telethon preview Variety Show of Hearts Telethon preview