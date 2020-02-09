Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Variety Show of Hearts 2020 telethon raises $5.5 million for B.C. kids in need

By Staff Global News
Posted February 9, 2020 8:51 pm
Updated February 9, 2020 8:54 pm
Highlights of the Variety Show of Hearts Telethon 2020
Here’s a look back at some of our favourite moments from the Variety Show of Hearts 2020 telethon.

The 2020 Variety Show of Hearts Telethon wrapped up Sunday evening, and generous viewers have donated over $5.5 million for B.C. kids in need.

The donations came after an eventful eight-hour broadcast that featured inspiring stories from families across the province.

The total amount raised by 5:30 p.m. was $5,515,238, just beating last year’s total of $5,512,778.

Variety Show of Hearts: Jacob’s Magic Moment

The program included performances from Juno Award-winning indie band Said The Whale, singer-songwriter Shawn Austin, Canadian blues rockers Wide Mouth Mason, country artist Todd Richard and special guests, multi-platinum selling group The Tenors..

And while the broadcast has wrapped, it’s not too late to donate.

READ MORE: 54th annual Variety Show of Hearts Telethon on Global BC

Donations can be made online, toll-free by phone at 310-KIDS, or by texting “KIDS” to 45678 to make an automatic $20 contribution.

Story continues below advertisement

Money raised by Variety goes to support children all over the province facing serious illness or with special needs.

The charity gives grants for specialized equipment, therapies, medical emergencies and out-of-town accommodation and travel costs.

Variety Show of Hearts Telethon preview
Variety Show of Hearts Telethon preview
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CharityFundraiserVariety Show Of HeartsVarietyTelethonShow Of HeartsVancouver Show of Hearts 2020
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.