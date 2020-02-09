San Jose hosts Calgary after Meier’s 2-goal game

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Flames (28-22-6, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (24-27-4, sixth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose hosts the Calgary Flames after Timo Meier scored two goals in the Sharks’ 6-3 win over the Oilers.

The Sharks are 16-17-1 in Western Conference games. San Jose averages 10.9 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the NHL. Evander Kane leads the team serving 102 total minutes.

The Flames are 9-8-1 against the rest of their division. Calgary averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the league. Matthew Tkachuk leads the team serving 61 total minutes.

In their last matchup on Feb. 4, San Jose won 3-1. Joe Thornton recorded a team-high 2 points for the Sharks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kane leads the Sharks with 21 goals, adding 16 assists and recording 37 points. Kevin Labanc has recorded four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Tkachuk has recorded 44 total points while scoring 18 goals and totalling 26 assists for the Flames. Elias Lindholm has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, four penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Sharks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Tomas Hertl: out for season (lower body).

Flames: Oliver Kylington: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.