Return of the Canadian Birkebeiner Ski Festival sees good conditions for athletes

The more than 1,100 skiers signed up for the Canadian Birkebeiner (Berkie) Ski Festival are happy the event is back again after extreme cold forced the event to cancel in 2019.

Participants came from across Canada and even the United States to participate in the various events, such as the 55-kilometre, 31-kilometre, 13-kilometre, two-kilometre and four-kilometre races.

According to skiers, conditions this year were great.

“Everybody was very antsy. Last year was cancelled and it was absolutely devastating for everybody, not just the organizers but the skiers and we have 500 volunteers,” Canadian Birkebeiner Society president Jim Black said.

“It was very disappointing.”

The festival has only had six cancellations since it started in 1985, according to Black — four because there wasn’t enough snow and two because of frigid temperatures.

“So this is the 30th year we’re actually running it,” Black said. “We’re just so happy we are able to do it this year.”

“Being outside and the fresh air, and it’s just a beautiful day,” skier Robert Hornbrooke said. “They tracks were amazing and it’s just a lot of fun.” Tweet This

Hornbrooke has been coming to the Birkie for the past 23 years.

“I did the 55-kilometre 17 times and I’ve been doing the 31-kilometre since I got a little older.”

The event draws in new participants every year. Greg Kilroy from Vernon, B.C., finished first in the 55-kilometre Birkie Lite race this year.

“I raced the American Birkie, so I thought I would race the Canadian one too,” Kilroy said. “It was good, [but] it was hard.”