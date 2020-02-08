Owners break ground on new distillery in Okotoks

Send this page to someone via email

A new distillery and restaurant south of Calgary is one step closer to opening after owners of the Okotoks Firehall Distillery & Bistro broke ground on Saturday.

The new attraction is being built on an empty lot in downtown Okotoks that used to be the town’s original city hall and fire station.

John Hromyk, the founder of Two Pine Ventures, said the building is being designed to pay tribute to the previous buildings.

“It’s actually a timber frame build that will engage both distressed brick and sandstone facade,” said Hromyk. “[The building will] really compliment the downtown architectural guidelines.”

Two Pine Ventures is already brewing craft spirits in British Colombia under the Snoday brand.

Hromyk said Okotoks will also be getting its own line of alcohol.

“We’re building international brands right now,” said Hromyk. “And Okotoks will have their own Firehall brand.” Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

Along with brewing vodka, gin, rum, and whiskies, there are also plans for a farm-to-table restaurant and patio with seating for 150 as well as a tasting room.

The company expects to hire 35 new staff to run both the distillery and the restaurant.

Bill Robertson, mayor of Okotoks, said any new business is welcome.

“[It means] new jobs and a new business for the town,” said Robertson. “More taxation for the town to support… everything that [the town of Okotoks] does. We’re looking forward to supporting this new business.”

READ MORE: Cidery startups grow in Alberta despite feeling the squeeze

Hromyk said the revival of Okotoks Old Towne – the town’s historic district — makes the currently empty lot prime real estate.

“The downtown is their central place where they bring thousands of people down when they close off Main Street for special events,” said Hromyk. “We will be the absolute hub of that.”

The Firehall Distillers & Bistro is expected to open in late 2020.