Owners break ground on new distillery in Okotoks

A new distillery and restaurant south of Calgary is one step closer to opening after owners of the Okotoks Firehall Distillery & Bistro broke ground on Saturday.
The new attraction is being built on an empty lot in downtown Okotoks that used to be the town’s original city hall and fire station.
John Hromyk, the founder of Two Pine Ventures, said the building is being designed to pay tribute to the previous buildings.
Two Pine Ventures is already brewing craft spirits in British Colombia under the Snoday brand.
Hromyk said Okotoks will also be getting its own line of alcohol.
“We’re building international brands right now,” said Hromyk. “And Okotoks will have their own Firehall brand.”
Along with brewing vodka, gin, rum, and whiskies, there are also plans for a farm-to-table restaurant and patio with seating for 150 as well as a tasting room.
The company expects to hire 35 new staff to run both the distillery and the restaurant.
Bill Robertson, mayor of Okotoks, said any new business is welcome.
Hromyk said the revival of Okotoks Old Towne – the town’s historic district — makes the currently empty lot prime real estate.
“The downtown is their central place where they bring thousands of people down when they close off Main Street for special events,” said Hromyk. “We will be the absolute hub of that.”
The Firehall Distillers & Bistro is expected to open in late 2020.
