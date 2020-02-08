Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Owners break ground on new distillery in Okotoks

By Michael King Global News
Posted February 8, 2020 7:19 pm
Owners break ground on new distillery in Okotoks
A new distillery and restaurant in Okotoks is one step closer to opening as owners of the Firehall Distillery & Bistro broke ground on Saturday. Michael King reports.

A new distillery and restaurant south of Calgary is one step closer to opening after owners of the Okotoks Firehall Distillery & Bistro broke ground on Saturday.

The new attraction is being built on an empty lot in downtown Okotoks that used to be the town’s original city hall and fire station.

John Hromyk, the founder of Two Pine Ventures, said the building is being designed to pay tribute to the previous buildings.

“It’s actually a timber frame build that will engage both distressed brick and sandstone facade,” said Hromyk. “[The building will] really compliment the downtown architectural guidelines.”

READ MORE: Spirits high in Alberta’s burgeoning distilling industry

Two Pine Ventures is already brewing craft spirits in British Colombia under the Snoday brand.

Hromyk said Okotoks will also be getting its own line of alcohol.

“We’re building international brands right now,” said Hromyk. “And Okotoks will have their own Firehall brand.”

Tweet This
Story continues below advertisement

Along with brewing vodka, gin, rum, and whiskies, there are also plans for a farm-to-table restaurant and patio with seating for 150 as well as a tasting room.

The company expects to hire 35 new staff to run both the distillery and the restaurant.

Bill Robertson, mayor of Okotoks, said any new business is welcome.

“[It means] new jobs and a new business for the town,” said Robertson. “More taxation for the town to support… everything that [the town of Okotoks] does. We’re looking forward to supporting this new business.”

READ MORE: Cidery startups grow in Alberta despite feeling the squeeze

Hromyk said the revival of Okotoks Old Towne – the town’s historic district — makes the currently empty lot prime real estate.

“The downtown is their central place where they bring thousands of people down when they close off Main Street for special events,” said Hromyk. “We will be the absolute hub of that.”

The Firehall Distillers & Bistro is expected to open in late 2020.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okotoksokotoks albertaBill RobertsonJohn HromykCalgary DistilleryOkotoks DistilleryOkotoks Firehall DistilleryOkotoks Firehall Distillery & BistroTwo Pine Ventures
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.