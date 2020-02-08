Karen Ludwig selected as Liberal candidate for riding of Saint Croix

Send this page to someone via email

Karen Ludwig will get the nod as the Liberal candidate for the riding of Saint Croix, according to the party.

Ludwig was selected as the candidate at the Liberal nomination convention in St. Stephen, N.B., on Saturday.

“(Ludwig) has a great deal of experience and I know she will be a strong voice of fairness and compassion for the people of this riding, fighting for jobs and economic development and protecting important services, like health care,” New Brunswick Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers said in a statement.

READ MORE: Former Liberal MP Karen Ludwig hopes to run in Saint Croix byelection

Ludwig represented New Brunswick Southwest in the House of Commons for four years but lost her seat last fall to Conservative John Williamson.

2:07 Higgs sees upcoming by-election in St. Croix as crucial to the future of N.B. Higgs sees upcoming by-election in St. Croix as crucial to the future of N.B.

The riding of Saint Croix has been vacant since the passing of former PC MLA Greg Thompson last September.

Story continues below advertisement

“The people of Saint Croix have been without representation in the legislative assembly for too long,” Vickers added.

“Premier Higgs needs to stop delaying these byelections and do what’s right for the people of New Brunswick.”

READ MORE: New Brunswick premier says he’ll wait until March to set date for byelections

Shediac Bay-Dieppe is another riding that remains vacant. The riding previously belonged to former premier Brian Gallant, who resigned his seat last October.