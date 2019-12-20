Menu

New Brunswick Politics

New Brunswick premier says he’ll wait until March to set date for byelections

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 20, 2019 10:34 am
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs walks onto stage to deliver the State of the Province address in Fredericton on Thursday January 31, 2019.
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs walks onto stage to deliver the State of the Province address in Fredericton on Thursday January 31, 2019. The Canadian Press/Stephen MacGillivray

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says he will wait until March before setting the date for a pair of byelections in the province.

There are vacancies in the ridings of St. Croix and Shediac Bay-Dieppe following the death of Progressive Conservative Greg Thompson and the resignation of Liberal Brian Gallant.

READ MORE: N.B. election averted as amended nursing home bill passes through marathon committee meeting

There had been speculation by opposition parties that the minority Tory government might opt for a general election rather than the byelections, but Higgs says he’ll call for a vote in the two ridings.

He says the byelections will be set for the same date.

Meantime, after weeks of saying he wanted to wait until the next provincial election, Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers recently said he will run in Shediac Bay-Dieppe when the byelection is called.

Vickers was acclaimed as Liberal leader in April.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
