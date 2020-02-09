Menu


Montreal doctor and Super Bowl champion returns home

By Brittany Henriques Global News
Posted February 9, 2020 12:03 pm
Updated February 9, 2020 12:17 pm
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, KC Chiefs Super Bowl Champion, is expected to hold a press conference in Montreal, Que. ETA: 12:30 p.m. ET.

Kansas City Chiefs lineman and medical doctor Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is back home in Montreal on Sunday at Parc Jean-Drapeau to celebrate his Super Bowl win.

The 28-year-old became the first native Quebecer in NFL history to win a Super Bowl.

He hoisted his first Vince Lombardi Trophy last Sunday in Miami, Fla., where his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20.

The Chiefs came from behind in the fourth quarter to claim the historic victory.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, who was in attendance, posted the invitation to a homecoming victory party on social media Friday morning.

The accomplished football player took time to reflect on his team’s victory.

The National Football League (NFL) took notice of Mont-Saint-Hilaire native Duvernay-Tardif in 2014 with the Chiefs drafting him in the sixth round, No. 200 overall.

Despite his success on the field, Duvernay-Tardif remained in school where he went on to graduate from McGill’s Faculty of Medicine with a doctorate of medicine and a master of surgery in May 2018.

TV host Kevin Raphael hosted the ceremony’s festivities at Espace 67.

— With files from Global’s Annabelle Olivier 

