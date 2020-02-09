Montreal doctor and Super Bowl champion returns home

Kansas City Chiefs lineman and medical doctor Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is back home in Montreal on Sunday at Parc Jean-Drapeau to celebrate his Super Bowl win.
The 28-year-old became the first native Quebecer in NFL history to win a Super Bowl.
He hoisted his first Vince Lombardi Trophy last Sunday in Miami, Fla., where his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20.
The Chiefs came from behind in the fourth quarter to claim the historic victory.
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, who was in attendance, posted the invitation to a homecoming victory party on social media Friday morning.
The accomplished football player took time to reflect on his team’s victory.
The National Football League (NFL) took notice of Mont-Saint-Hilaire native Duvernay-Tardif in 2014 with the Chiefs drafting him in the sixth round, No. 200 overall.
Despite his success on the field, Duvernay-Tardif remained in school where he went on to graduate from McGill’s Faculty of Medicine with a doctorate of medicine and a master of surgery in May 2018.
TV host Kevin Raphael hosted the ceremony’s festivities at Espace 67.
— With files from Global’s Annabelle Olivier
