Montreal doctor and Super Bowl champion returns home

Kansas City Chiefs lineman and medical doctor Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is back home in Montreal on Sunday at Parc Jean-Drapeau to celebrate his Super Bowl win.

The 28-year-old became the first native Quebecer in NFL history to win a Super Bowl.

He hoisted his first Vince Lombardi Trophy last Sunday in Miami, Fla., where his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20.

The Chiefs came from behind in the fourth quarter to claim the historic victory.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, who was in attendance, posted the invitation to a homecoming victory party on social media Friday morning.

Ce dimanche 9 février, Montréal célébre en grand celui qui a fait notre fierté au #SuperBowLIV 🏈🎉 On vous attend à 14h avec notre champion @LaurentDTardif et ses invités spéciaux, pour une fête animée par @kevinraphael21 à l’#Espace67 du @ParcJeanDrapeau 🙌 #ChiefsKingdom #NFL pic.twitter.com/TyqsY9HKTn — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) February 7, 2020

The accomplished football player took time to reflect on his team’s victory.

The National Football League (NFL) took notice of Mont-Saint-Hilaire native Duvernay-Tardif in 2014 with the Chiefs drafting him in the sixth round, No. 200 overall.

Despite his success on the field, Duvernay-Tardif remained in school where he went on to graduate from McGill’s Faculty of Medicine with a doctorate of medicine and a master of surgery in May 2018.

TV host Kevin Raphael hosted the ceremony’s festivities at Espace 67.

— With files from Global’s Annabelle Olivier