Hero’s welcome planned for hometown Super Bowl winner Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

Kansas City Chiefs lineman Laurent Duvernay Tardif is coming home to Montreal and the city is planning to celebrate its Super Bowl champion.

All Montrealers are invited to take part in Duvernay-Tardif’s homecoming Sunday at Parc Jean-Drapeau’s Espace 67.

The party kicks off at 2 p.m.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, who will be in attendance, posted an invitation on Twitter Friday morning.

Ce dimanche 9 février, Montréal célébre en grand celui qui a fait notre fierté au #SuperBowLIV 🏈🎉 On vous attend à 14h avec notre champion @LaurentDTardif et ses invités spéciaux, pour une fête animée par @kevinraphael21 à l’#Espace67 du @ParcJeanDrapeau 🙌 #ChiefsKingdom #NFL pic.twitter.com/TyqsY9HKTn — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) February 7, 2020

Duvernay-Tardif, 28, is not only the first doctor ever to play in the Super Bowl, but he’s also the first Quebecer to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy as part of the winning team of the National Football League’s championship game.

The Kansas City Chiefs came from behind in the fourth quarter to claim victory over San Francisco 31-20 on Feb. 2.

The NFL took notice of Duvernay-Tardif in 2014 with the Chiefs drafting him in the sixth round, No. 200 overall.

Despite his success on the field, Duvernay-Tardif remained in school.

The Mont-Saint-Hilaire native graduated from McGill’s Faculty of Medicine with a doctor of medicine and master of surgery in May 2018.

TV host Kevin Raphael will be emceeing the festivities.

— With files from The Canadian Press’ Dan Ralph