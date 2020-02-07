Menu

Canada

Hero’s welcome planned for hometown Super Bowl winner Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted February 7, 2020 11:04 am
Kansas City Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (76) is introduced before the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. .
Kansas City Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (76) is introduced before the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. . Jeff Roberson/AP Photo

Kansas City Chiefs lineman Laurent Duvernay Tardif is coming home to Montreal and the city is planning to celebrate its Super Bowl champion.

All Montrealers are invited to take part in Duvernay-Tardif’s homecoming Sunday at Parc Jean-Drapeau’s Espace 67.

READ MORE: Montrealer Laurent Duvernay-Tardif takes unconventional journey to Super Bowl

The party kicks off at 2 p.m.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, who will be in attendance, posted an invitation on Twitter Friday morning.

Duvernay-Tardif, 28, is not only the first doctor ever to play in the Super Bowl, but he’s also the first Quebecer to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy as part of the winning team of the National Football League’s championship game.

READ MORE: Montreal reacts to Laurent Duvernay-Tardif’s Super Bowl win

The Kansas City Chiefs came from behind in the fourth quarter to claim victory over San Francisco 31-20 on Feb. 2.

The NFL took notice of Duvernay-Tardif in 2014 with the Chiefs drafting him in the sixth round, No. 200 overall.

Despite his success on the field, Duvernay-Tardif remained in school.

READ MORE: Montreal-born NFL star Laurent Duvernay-Tardif officially graduates from McGill med school

The Mont-Saint-Hilaire native graduated from McGill’s Faculty of Medicine with a doctor of medicine and master of surgery in May 2018.

TV host Kevin Raphael will be emceeing the festivities.

— With files from The Canadian Press’ Dan Ralph

