WHL Roundup: Friday, February 7, 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 8, 2020 1:22 am

BRANDON, Man. – Brett Kemp scored 18 seconds into overtime as the Medicine Hat Tigers rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings in the Western Hockey League on Friday.

Nick McCarry and James Hamblin scored within a 1:06 span late in the third quarter to tie the game for Medicine Hat (33-15-3).

Lynden McCallum and Jake Chiasson scored earlier in the game to give the Wheat Kings (27-19-5) a 2-0 lead.

Medicine Hat’s Mads Sogaard made 27 saves. Brandon’s Jiri Patera stopped 24 shots.

PATS 4 BRONCOS 2

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Carson Denomie scored twice and Austin Pratt had a goal and an assist to lead Regina (17-26-5) over the Broncos (10-35-4).

HITMEN 2 RAIDERS 1

CALGARY — Brayden Peters made 39 saves and Riley Fiddler-Schultz’s goal late in the first period stood as the winner as the Hitmen (28-16-5) edged Prince Albert (28-15-9).

OIL KINGS 2 REBELS 1

EDMONTON — Dylan Guenther tied the game on a power play, then assisted on Jake Neighbours’ go-ahead goal with seven seconds left to lead the Oil Kings (35-8-9) over Red Deer (17-28-5) for their fourth straight win.

WINTERHAWKS 7 ROCKETS 3

KELOWNA, B.C. — Seth Jarvis scored two goals and set up another and Johnny Ludvig had a goal and two helpers to lift Portland (36-7-7) over the Rockets (23-24-3).

SILVERTIPS 5 AMERICANS 0

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Dustin Wolf turned aside all 16 shots he faced and Gage Goncalves scored his 27th goal of the season to lead Everett (33-11-4) over the Americans (15-29-5).

ROYALS 3 BLAZERS 2

VICTORIA — Brandon Cutler’s second of the game broke a tie midway through the third period and the Royals (27-18-5) went on to beat Kamloops (32-14-4).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
