Scarborough man charged for misleading police after fatal Pickering hit-and-run

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Durham Regional Police have arrested a man for misleading a police investigation after a 22-year-old man was struck by a vehicle and killed in Pickering.

Officials were called to Taunton and Altona roads a little after midnight for reports of a pedestrian hit-and-run on Sept. 21, 2019.

Emergency crews found the victim on the ground with obvious signs of trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sivabartheeban Sivanathapillai, a 23-year-old from Scarborough, was charged with obstructing police on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham police at 905-579-1520.

1:51 Police looking for suspect in Oshawa cyclist hit and run Police looking for suspect in Oshawa cyclist hit and run

Story continues below advertisement