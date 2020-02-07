Menu

Crime

Scarborough man charged for misleading police after fatal Pickering hit-and-run

By Katherine Aylesworth Global News
Posted February 7, 2020 4:25 pm
Durham police investigate fatal hit-and-run in Pickering
Durham Regional Police are looking to locate a suspect following an alleged hit-and-run overnight that claimed the life of a 22-year-old man.

Durham Regional Police have arrested a man for misleading a police investigation after a 22-year-old man was struck by a vehicle and killed in Pickering.

Officials were called to Taunton and Altona roads a little after midnight for reports of a pedestrian hit-and-run on Sept. 21, 2019.

Emergency crews found the victim on the ground with obvious signs of trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Man in 20s killed after Pickering hit-and-run, police say

Sivabartheeban Sivanathapillai, a 23-year-old from Scarborough, was charged with obstructing police on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham police at 905-579-1520.

TorontoHit and Rundurham regionPickeringPolice investigationDurhamPedestrian StruckFatal Hit And RunDurham Regional Police ServiceDRPS
