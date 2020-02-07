Aurora, Ont. man, 32, charged with manslaughter following overdose death: police

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police have arrested a man on Thursday in connection with the death of a 23-year-old who overdosed on fentanyl.

Police were called to the area of Stone Road and Bayview Avenue after a man was found dead inside a residence in June, 2019.

Officials learned the victim died after he overdosed on a drug laced with fentanyl.

Investigators located and identified the dealer who sold the drugs to the victim.

Stanley Silvera, 32 from Aurora, Ont. has been charged with manslaughter and trafficking in Schedule I substance.

