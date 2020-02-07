Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Aurora, Ont. man, 32, charged with manslaughter following overdose death: police

By Katherine Aylesworth Global News
Posted February 7, 2020 4:17 pm
Stanley Silvera has been arrested and charged with manslaughter and trafficking in schedule one substance.
Stanley Silvera has been arrested and charged with manslaughter and trafficking in schedule one substance. York Regional Police / Global News

York Regional Police have arrested a man on Thursday in connection with the death of a 23-year-old who overdosed on fentanyl.

Police were called to the area of Stone Road and Bayview Avenue after a man was found dead inside a residence in June, 2019.

Officials learned the victim died after he overdosed on a drug laced with fentanyl.

READ MORE: 4 people, including 3 youths, charged in York Region robbery investigation

Investigators located and identified the dealer who sold the drugs to the victim.

Stanley Silvera, 32 from Aurora, Ont. has been charged with manslaughter and trafficking in Schedule I substance.

Canadian government taking “significant steps” to combat opioid crisis: Public Safety Minister
Canadian government taking “significant steps” to combat opioid crisis: Public Safety Minister
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FentanylYork Regional PoliceYork RegionFentanyl OverdoseYRPFatal overdoseBayview AvenueStone RoadStanley Silvera
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.