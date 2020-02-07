Menu

Canada

Prince Edward County firefighters save 2 Newmarket snowmobilers who fell through ice

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted February 7, 2020 3:23 pm
Updated February 7, 2020 3:43 pm
Two snowmobilers fell through the ice off the shores of Prince Edward County Thursday. OPP say both were pulled to safety and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Getty Images

Two snowmobilers from Newmarket, Ont., were pulled from the icy waters off Prince Edward County on Thursday.

Prince Edward County OPP say they received a 911 call from a resident around 2 p.m. saying they saw a snowmobile break through off the shore of Massassaugua Point Conservation Area.

The resident also said they saw two people fall through the water.

READ MORE: Rescue abandoned for coyote out on ice north of LaSalle Causeway

Paramedics and Prince Edward County Fire Rescue were also called to the scene. Firefighters were able to pull both people to shore and paramedics transported them to Belleville General Hospital, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The two men, both in their late 20s, were visiting the region from Newmarket and went out snowmobiling that afternoon.

OPP are reminding people that ice conditions are constantly changing and precautions should be taken by those who plan to go out onto the ice.

Story continues below advertisement

“Wearing bright-coloured, buoyant clothing such as a floater suit is a good practice for anyone enjoying ice activities at any time of the winter,” OPP said in a news release.

Durham Police officers hailed as heroes after rescuing men from icy Lake Ontario
Durham Police officers hailed as heroes after rescuing men from icy Lake Ontario
