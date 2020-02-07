Prince Edward County firefighters save 2 Newmarket snowmobilers who fell through ice

Send this page to someone via email

Two snowmobilers from Newmarket, Ont., were pulled from the icy waters off Prince Edward County on Thursday.

Prince Edward County OPP say they received a 911 call from a resident around 2 p.m. saying they saw a snowmobile break through off the shore of Massassaugua Point Conservation Area.

The resident also said they saw two people fall through the water.

Paramedics and Prince Edward County Fire Rescue were also called to the scene. Firefighters were able to pull both people to shore and paramedics transported them to Belleville General Hospital, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The two men, both in their late 20s, were visiting the region from Newmarket and went out snowmobiling that afternoon.

OPP are reminding people that ice conditions are constantly changing and precautions should be taken by those who plan to go out onto the ice.

“Wearing bright-coloured, buoyant clothing such as a floater suit is a good practice for anyone enjoying ice activities at any time of the winter,” OPP said in a news release.

