Meek Mill, Justin Timberlake drop ‘Believe’ music video

Only 11 days after the release of Letter to Nipsey — a recent tribute song penned about fallen rapper Nipsey Hussle — Meek Mill has released his second single of 2020. It’s called Believe.

The 3-minute and 30-second track dropped on Friday and features Justin Timberlake. Its release was accompanied by a music video which stars the two musicians.

In the Maxime Quoilin-directed short, the story of a young woman in crisis is told as she struggles to come to terms with her father’s recent arrest. In it, she uses boxing as an outlet before he is released and they are subsequently reunited.

Additionally, the video is interlaced with footage of Mill and Timberlake singing/rapping together.

On being able to work with the former NSync member, Mill, 32, expressed his gratitude in a Twitter post, saying that he used to watch the SexyBack singer on television when he was growing up in Philadelphia with his mother.

“I just smoked I had to laugh,” wrote Mill. “I really got a song with Justin Timberlake. This s–t be funny. Keep chasing [your dreams],” he added.

Though it has not yet been announced, Believe is set to appear on Mill’s next studio album — the highly anticipated follow-up to 2018’s Championships.

Upon being asked when the album would be released, Mill responded to a fan on Twitter, saying, “I’m tryna find my wave point now so I can drop!”

Less than an hour after it’s debut, Timberlake, 39, shared a 2-minute clip from the Believe studio sessions, which showed the duo working together with their producer and backing band.

For those who might be wondering though, Believe is a relatively softer song in comparison to most of Mill’s back catalogue. He told a fan on Friday that the rest of the upcoming album would not be as “slow tempo.”

“Hell nah,” he wrote. “S–t turnt.”

Believe is now available through all major streaming platforms.