Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Twiggy the water-skiing squirrel no longer able to make waves in Toronto

By Michael Furtado Global News
Posted February 7, 2020 2:58 pm
Twiggy the water skiing squirrel no longer welcome in Toronto
WATCH ABOVE: Twiggy, the popular water skiing squirrel, will no longer be allowed to perform in Toronto due it’s animal protection bylaws.

Twiggy the popular water-skiing squirrel, will have to refrain from performing in Toronto for the foreseeable future due to animal protection bylaws.

Twiggy performed at the International Boat Show, which was held at the Enercare Centre the week of Jan. 17, but it looks like that may have been its last performance in the city.

A provision outlined in the city’s animal protection bylaws states that keeping an Eastern grey squirrel in “captivity” is prohibited in Toronto.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Water-skiing squirrel makes waves in Toronto

Although Mayor John Tory said he does see the humour in the controversy over the water-skiing squirrel, he understands these bylaws serve a purpose.

“If it gave people a smile on a Friday morning to even think about the whole notion of a squirrel water-skiing — it did for me. I’ve never seen it and I haven’t seen the video,” said Tory.

Story continues below advertisement

“But at the same time — as I say, I’d like to see it just to see if it was actually true — I understand why the law was passed and I understand why that means we have to let people know that is the law.”

READ MORE: Elephant rides at African Lion Safari ‘disturb’ animal welfare advocates

However, Toronto is not the only city in Canada dealing with controversy surrounding the water-skiing rodent.

Twiggy is currently performing at the Vancouver Boat Show, which started this past Wednesday and runs until Feb. 9.

Although Eastern Grey Squirrels are “non-native rodents” to B.C. there are bylaws in Vancouver that prohibit businesses from using rodents in “competitions, exhibitions, performance or events,” said a spokesperson from the City of Vancouver.

They said they are currently investigating the situation.

Story continues below advertisement

A spokesperson for the City of Toronto said Toronto Animal Services have spoken with the organizers of the boat show regarding these bylaws.

The organizers said they will be in compliance with the bylaws in the future.

-With files from Matthew Bingley

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TorontoJohn ToryCity of TorontoMayor ToryToronto Animal Servicesboat showToronto International Boat ShowTwiggyanimal protection bylawsTwiggy The Water-skiing Squirrelwater skiing squirrel
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.