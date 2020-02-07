Oil cars continue to burn at site of Saskatchewan CP train derailment

Send this page to someone via email

Oil tanker cars continue to burn over 24 hours after a Canadian Pacific Railway freight train derailed in Saskatchewan.

Thirty-one cars left the track east of Guernsey on Thursday morning. Saskatchewan’s Public Safety Agency said a dozen of those caught fire.

Smoke from the fire forced the evacuation of roughly 80 people from the community to nearby Lanigan.

No injuries were reported.

CP said it is working with local officials to mitigate the damage and ensure the area is cleaned up once the company “safely recovers from this incident.”

It also said it has deployed claims officers to the area to assist people evacuated by the derailment.

It was the second fiery derailment in just under two months near Guernsey.

A CP train hauling crude derailed on Dec. 9, causing 33 oil tank cars and a hopper car to leave the tracks.

The Transportation Safety Board said roughly 1.5 million litres of oil was released.

The federal government said it is monitoring the latest derailment and is implement new safety measures.

Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau announced trains hauling 20 or more cars of dangerous goods will be restricted to speeds of no more than 40 km/h for the next 30 days starting at midnight Friday.

Guernsey is roughly 115 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.