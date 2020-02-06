Menu

Crime

Police arrest alleged associate of man charged in 2017 Surrey bystander shooting

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted February 6, 2020 10:34 pm
The final suspect wanted in connection with a 2017 Surrey shooting that injured an innocent bystander has been arrested, Surrey RCMP confirm.

Police announced Thursday that Noah Didhra has been taken into custody, three days after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Didhra was named as an alleged associate of Abd’l Malik Loubissi-Morris, who was arrested in December for his alleged role in the July 9, 2017 shooting, in which a stray bullet hit a 62-year-old Ontario woman in the shoulder.

READ MORE: Slew of new gun, drug charges approved after probe of 2017 Surrey bystander shooting expands

The investigation into the shooting later expanded to include probes in both Vernon and Kelowna of an alleged conspiracy to commit murder.

The gang-focused Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) and Vernon and Kelowna RCMP detachments eventually got a search warrant for a Kelowna home, where police uncovered significant amounts of cash, drugs and firearms.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Charges laid in 2017 Surrey shooting that struck innocent bystander

Didhra, Loubissi-Morris and Tien Roy Mai Dang were each charged with 15 offences on Jan. 30, including conspiracy to commit an indictable offence along with drug trafficking and weapons charges.

Dang was arrested the same day, leaving police to search for Didhra.

Didhra appeared in Vancouver provincial court on Wednesday. All three men are due in court in Kelowna on March 2.

