Crime

B.C. man sentenced to 30 days for crash that killed pregnant Kelowna school teacher

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 6, 2020 8:07 pm
Updated February 6, 2020 8:08 pm
Tayah Llloyd.
Tayah Llloyd. Contributed

A B.C. man has been sentenced to 30 days in jail for causing an accident in 2018 that killed a pregnant school teacher from Kelowna.

Frank Marx Tessman was handed his jail sentence in Chilliwack court on Thursday after pleading guilty in October to driving without due care and attention.

The accident happened near Bridal Falls on the Trans-Canada Highway, on May 26, 2018, and involved Tessman’s eastbound GMC pickup truck crashing into a westbound vehicle.

READ MORE: Pregnant Okanagan teacher identified as victim in fatal Highway 1 crash

Inside that westbound Toyota Tacoma were Justin and Tayah Lloyd of Kelowna. The two were recently married.

Tayah Lloyd, 31, was five months pregnant at the time and was a kindergarten teacher at Anne McClymont Elementary School.

Mother-in-law of pregnant Highway 1 crash victim speaks
Mother-in-law of pregnant Highway 1 crash victim speaks

She was a passenger in the truck, with her 29-year-old husband driving.

Story continues below advertisement

Tessman’s truck crossed over the highway’s grass median and collided with the Lloyds’ truck head-on.

READ MORE: ‘People we love are being killed’: Family of pregnant teacher killed in B.C. crash pleads for safe driving

In an interview with Global News days after the accident from Vancouver General Hospital, Wanda Lloyd, Justin’s mother, said her son was driving and that “he remembers seeing the car coming at them and slamming on his brakes and trying to swerve out of the way.”

Tessman was charged one year after the incident, on June 25, 2019.

