More sexual assault allegations levelled against Brandon, Man. massage therapist

A total of 18 women have now come forward with sexual assault allegations against a Brandon, Man. massage therapist, who was first arrested late last year.

The 55-year-old man was originally charged Nov. 28 after a woman told police he made inappropriate sexual comments while touching her in a sexual manner during a massage on Oct. 30.

A second woman reported a similar experience with the massage therapist in the fall of 2018.

Since then, several more women have come forward to investigators independently, with similar allegations dating between February and August 2019.

On Thursday, Brandon police announced six additional victims have come forward.

They say two of the victims reported multiple attacks, and in total, the man faces 20 counts of sexual assault.

Brandon police have previously said the man had been working at a local business as an independent contractor at the time of the alleged assaults.

He has since taken a leave of absence and is no longer seeing clients out of the business.

The man was arrested on the additional charges Wednesday and released to appear in court Feb. 27.

