London Lightning remain undefeated at Budweiser Gardens

The London Lightning are 11-3 this season and tied for the best record in the National Basketball League of Canada.

After a 113-99 victory over the K-W Titans on Thursday night, the Lightning are now a perfect 8-0 at Budweiser Gardens and they settled in for five consecutive games on their home floor.

London outscored K-W by 12 points in both the second quarter and the fourth quarter to defeat the Titans for the fourth time in five games between the teams this year.

A.J. Gaines and Xavier Moon had monster games for the Lightning. Gaines poured in 31 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Moon added 28 points and eight boards.

Omar Strong had 15 points off the bench for London in what was an excellent shooting game for the entire team. The Lightning shot 52 per cent from the field and 42.4 per cent from three-point range.

London currently leads the league in both categories. They are third overall in total points per game behind the Sudbury Five and the Island Storm.

Defensively, London was equally impressive as they held K-W to 34.6 per cent shooting. Justin Moss led the Titans in scoring with 28 points.

The win was the third in a row by the Lightning.

The Lightning have four games left on their five-game homestand. They will be home to the Halifax Hurricanes on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. at Budweiser Gardens. London defeated the Hurricanes 112-101 in Halifax on Jan. 21.

The Hurricanes had a rough start to the season but have picked up back-to-back victories. They start a three game road trip through Ontario in Sudbury on Friday night.

In the only other game on Thursday in the NBL of Canada the Windsor Express defeated Sudbury 125-119. Windsor is now a game back of the Five for second place in the Central Division. Sudbury sits 3.5 games behind the Lightning.

