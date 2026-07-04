SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Lions net first win with 36-24 decision over Elks

By Larry Fisher The Canadian Press
Posted July 4, 2026 10:28 pm
2 min read
B.C. Lions' James Butler (20) runs past Edmonton Elks' Richard Jibunor (96) during first half CFL football action in Kelowna, B.C., on Saturday July 4, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Dunsmoor. View image in full screen
B.C. Lions' James Butler (20) runs past Edmonton Elks' Richard Jibunor (96) during first half CFL football action in Kelowna, B.C., on Saturday July 4, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Dunsmoor. SWD
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

KELOWNA – James Butler rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns as the B.C. Lions roared to their first win of the CFL season, beating the previously undefeated Edmonton Elks 36-24 on Saturday in front of another sellout crowd at the Apple Bowl.

The teams combined for 50 points in the first half — including three majors each — to deliver another high-scoring, highly entertaining contest that concluded the Touchdown Kelowna festivities on a high note for more than 19,000 boisterous B.C. fans.

Zander Horvath also scored twice, on the ground in the first quarter and through the air in the fourth, and Sean Whyte kicked three first-half field goals for the Lions (1-3), who got over 300 passing yards from quarterback Nathan Rourke. Whyte was good from 16, 33 and then 40 yards on the final play of the first half for a 29-21 lead at the break.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Touchdown Kelowna projects local business boost'
Touchdown Kelowna projects local business boost
Story continues below advertisement

Quarterback Cody Fajardo countered with three touchdown passes for the Elks (3-1), twice connecting with Kaion Julien-Grant and also finding Austin Mack in the end zone in the final minute of the first half. Fajardo also threw three interceptions, including two in the second half, with Vincent Blanchard’s lone field goal in the fourth quarter accounting for Edmonton’s only offence of the second half.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Lions lost the opener of their two-week stint in the Okanagan, falling 41-33 to the Calgary Stampeders in a battle of winless teams last Saturday. But they weren’t going to be denied this victory, with several players stepping up on defence and special teams to support Butler, Rourke and the rest of the offence for an all-around impressive triumph.

KEY MOMENT

The Lions opened the scoring on their second possession to fire up the fans, marching down the field thanks to four straight completions from Rourke before Horvath punched it in from the one-yard line.

Darnell Sankey’s interception at B.C.’s goal line late in the fourth quarter was another key moment, snuffing out Edmonton’s comeback bid and energizing the capacity crowd again.

KEY STAT

The Lions’ defence contained league-leading rusher Justin Rankin, swarming him for a loss of three yards on four touches in the first half. He gained 109 yards in the second half, between rushing (19) and receiving (100), but also fumbled for a turnover and didn’t factor into the scoring. Rankin entered the game as the Elks’ leading rusher and receiver through three games.

Story continues below advertisement

UP NEXT

Elks: Host the Ottawa Redblacks (0-4) on Thursday.

Lions: Visit the Edmonton Elks on Friday, July 17.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2026.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices