Maple Leafs sign Emil Andrae to two-year contract

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TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs signed defenceman Emil Andrae to a two-year contract worth a reported US$3.1 million on Saturday.

Andrae skated in 61 games for the Philadelphia Flyers last season, recording 13 points.

The 24-year-old Swede joined the Leafs last month in the trade that sent goalie Joseph Woll and defenceman Simon Benoit to the Flyers.

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Selected in the second round, 54th overall, of the 2020 NHL Draft, Andrae has registered 20 points (three goals, 17 assists) in 107 games.

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Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka has been active in reshaping the team’s roster since taking over in May.

The Leafs signed goalie Sergei Bobrovsky and several depth forwards, including Jack Roslovic, Colton Sissons and Teddy Blueger, when free agency opened on Wednesday.

Toronto also added talented winger Gavin McKenna with the first overall pick in this year’s NHL draft, signing him to a three-year entry-level deal on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2026.