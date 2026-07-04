SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Maple Leafs sign Emil Andrae to two-year contract

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted July 4, 2026 12:32 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs signed defenceman Emil Andrae to a two-year contract worth a reported US$3.1 million on Saturday.

Andrae skated in 61 games for the Philadelphia Flyers last season, recording 13 points.

The 24-year-old Swede joined the Leafs last month in the trade that sent goalie Joseph Woll and defenceman Simon Benoit to the Flyers.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Maple Leafs prepare for first round draft pick'
Toronto Maple Leafs prepare for first round draft pick
Story continues below advertisement

Selected in the second round, 54th overall, of the 2020 NHL Draft, Andrae has registered 20 points (three goals, 17 assists) in 107 games.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka has been active in reshaping the team’s roster since taking over in May.

The Leafs signed goalie Sergei Bobrovsky and several depth forwards, including Jack Roslovic, Colton Sissons and Teddy Blueger, when free agency opened on Wednesday.

Toronto also added talented winger Gavin McKenna with the first overall pick in this year’s NHL draft, signing him to a three-year entry-level deal on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2026.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices