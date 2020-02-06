Classes help Saskatchewan students address future financial decisions

Send this page to someone via email

Financial literacy courses are now available to teach Saskatchewan students complex topics such as homeownership, debt management and planning for the future.

The electives address decisions that students may already be facing while highlighting others they are likely to face soon after leaving high school, according to the province’s Ministry of Education.

“Developing additional opportunities for all Saskatchewan students to learn and improve upon their financial literacy empowers them to manage their money effectively,” said Education Minister Gordon Wyant in a press release.

Boards of education will determine which schools will offer the classes in grades 7 to 9.

“In our recent engagements with more than 10,000 people… we heard a clear desire from students, families and communities for increased opportunities to learn life skills such as budgeting and money management,” Saskatchewan School Boards Association president Shawn Davidson said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our members passed a resolution in support of developing elective personal finance classes for high school students.”

READ MORE: Newest class of SkyTrackers from Tommy Douglas School

Financial Literacy 20 and 30 can be used to fulfill students’ practical and applied arts/arts education requirements for high school graduation.

The courses were piloted by 20 teachers in 12 school divisions and two First Nation education authorities, ministry officials said.

4:33 Talking to your kids during Financial Literacy Month Talking to your kids during Financial Literacy Month