Toronto in for another messy commute home Thursday with more snow expected

Toronto is about to get hit with some more snow Thursday night after the city woke up to a few centimetres that fell overnight.

Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell said Toronto will see freezing drizzle throughout the day, “followed by a transition back to snow at night.”

Farnell said this second wave of snow will dump about another four to eight centimetres on the city by Friday.

Environment Canada also issued a special weather statement for Toronto Thursday calling for the possibility of mixed precipitation with snow and freezing drizzle.

The weather agency said the afternoon and evening commute will likely be impacted.

But it is the Friday morning commute that Farnell warns drivers about.

“Chilly temperatures combined with wind gusts over 40 km/h Friday morning will blow the snow around and actually make for a more difficult drive into work than today [Thursday],” he said.

Things will cool down for the weekend, however, Farnell said another five centimetres is likely Sunday night, which means another slow commute could be in the cards for Monday morning.

First round of snow underperformed. Only about 1-2cm on the ground here in the Beaches. Freezing drizzle mixing in today followed by round 2 tonight. Thinking another 4-8cm by Friday. pic.twitter.com/0WsLfJNOCW — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) February 6, 2020