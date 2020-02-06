Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Toronto in for another messy commute home Thursday with more snow expected

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted February 6, 2020 1:22 pm
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

Toronto is about to get hit with some more snow Thursday night after the city woke up to a few centimetres that fell overnight.

Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell said Toronto will see freezing drizzle throughout the day, “followed by a transition back to snow at night.”

Farnell said this second wave of snow will dump about another four to eight centimetres on the city by Friday.

READ MORE: Snow hits Toronto overnight, Thursday morning commute expected to be slow

Environment Canada also issued a special weather statement for Toronto Thursday calling for the possibility of mixed precipitation with snow and freezing drizzle.

The weather agency said the afternoon and evening commute will likely be impacted.

But it is the Friday morning commute that Farnell warns drivers about.

Story continues below advertisement
“Chilly temperatures combined with wind gusts over 40 km/h Friday morning will blow the snow around and actually make for a more difficult drive into work than today [Thursday],” he said.

Things will cool down for the weekend, however, Farnell said another five centimetres is likely Sunday night, which means another slow commute could be in the cards for Monday morning.

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment CanadaToronto weatherSnow stormToronto Snow StormToronto Winter Weatherspecial weather statement torontoToronto Rush Hour
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.