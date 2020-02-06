Salmon Arm RCMP still searching for bank robbery suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Salmon Arm are asking for help in trying to solve an October bank robbery.

On Thursday, police released images of the alleged robbery suspect.

According to police, a downtown financial institution on Ross Street was robbed on Oct. 21, shortly after 4 p.m.

Police say the suspect, who concealed his identity by wearing a balaclava, allegedly pointed a handgun at a clerk while demanding money before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash.

“Our investigators remain committed to solving this crime,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “In an attempt to further that investigation and identify our armed robbery suspect, police are now releasing video surveillance footage, which shows the yet-to-be-identified suspect in action.”

Police described the suspect as a Caucasian man with a skinny build, approximately 30 to 35 years old and around six feet in height.

He was last seen wearing a pair of black Puma track pants with two grey or white stripes on each leg, a black winter jacket, black shoes, a black balaclava and sunglasses.

Anyone with any information about the robbery is asked to contact the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

