Crime

Man who abducted toddler son in 1987 charged by police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 6, 2020 10:52 am
Ontario mother reunited with son 31 years after abduction
WATCH ABOVE (OCTOBER 2018): It's a family reunion 31 years in the making. In 1987, the two-year-old son of Lyneth Mann-Lewis was taken away, allegedly by the boy's father. Cases like these don't always have happy endings. Fortunately, this one does, even though it took decades to write the final chapter. Mike Drolet reports.

Toronto police say a man accused of kidnapping his toddler son before going into hiding in the U.S. for three decades is due in court today for a bail hearing.

Police say 67-year-old Allan Mann Jr. was extradited to Canada after being released from U.S. custody in New York City and has been charged with abduction.

Brampton mother reunited with abducted son 31 years later

On Tuesday, Mann finished an 18-month stint in a U.S. prison for illegally obtaining government benefits while eluding authorities.

Toronto police allege Mann kidnapped his son during a court-ordered visitation in 1987 before fleeing to the U.S. and obtaining fake identities for him and his son.

READ MORE: Man accused in 1987 Toronto abduction gets prison time in U.S.

Mann was eventually arrested in Vernon, Conn., in 2018 after relatives provided information to officials.

Mann’s son is now in his 30s and reunited with his mother after Mann’s arrest, after years of believing his mother had died shortly after his birth.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
KidnappingJermaine MannAllan Mann Jr.Missing person case
