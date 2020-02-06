Man who abducted toddler son in 1987 charged by police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man accused of kidnapping his toddler son before going into hiding in the U.S. for three decades is due in court today for a bail hearing.

Police say 67-year-old Allan Mann Jr. was extradited to Canada after being released from U.S. custody in New York City and has been charged with abduction.

On Tuesday, Mann finished an 18-month stint in a U.S. prison for illegally obtaining government benefits while eluding authorities.

Toronto police allege Mann kidnapped his son during a court-ordered visitation in 1987 before fleeing to the U.S. and obtaining fake identities for him and his son.

Mann was eventually arrested in Vernon, Conn., in 2018 after relatives provided information to officials.

Mann’s son is now in his 30s and reunited with his mother after Mann’s arrest, after years of believing his mother had died shortly after his birth.