Mike McEwen, top seeds all advance on opening day of Viterra Championship

Send this page to someone via email

There were no major upsets on the opening day of the Viterra Championship for the provincial men’s curling title.

All the top seeds were victorious to advance on the A-Side at the Eric Coy Arena in Winnipeg.

Top seed and three-time champion Mike McEwen made quick work of Paul Scinocca of the St. Vital Curling Club.

The defending champions stole points in three separate ends in draw three en route to a convincing 11-2 victory.

“The big thing when you get a big lead is try to learn as much out of the ice that you can,” McEwen said.

“Still approaching every shot, every end with a focus that you’d like later in the week. It’s a good time to still try and make a lot of precise shots and learn as much about the playing conditions that you can.”

Story continues below advertisement

Second seed Jason Gunnlaugson scored a pair of three-enders in a 10-5 win over Charleswood’s Darren Perche.

2:31 HIGHLIGHTS: Viterra Championship – Day 1 HIGHLIGHTS: Viterra Championship – Day 1

Third seed Tanner Horgan scored four points in the first end as they defeated the Burntwood Curling Club’s Shaun Parsons 10-3.

Fourth seed Braden Calvert also had a fairly easy time of things. The foursome from the Assiniboine Memorial Curling Club picked up an 11-1 triumph over the Morris Curling Club’s Allan Gitzel.

Fifth seed William Lyburn of the Granite Curling Club earned an 8-4 victory over Virden’s Jay Kinnaird.

The first four teams will be eliminated from the 32-team field later on Wednesday.

A-Event

Draw 5 – Thursday 8:30 AM

William Lyburn (Granite Curling Club) vs Jacques Gauthier (Assiniboine Memorial Curling Club)

Tanner Horgan (Winnipeg Beach Curling Club) vs Kelly Marnoch (Carberry Curling Club)

Braden Calvert (Assiniboine Memorial Curling Club) vs Trevor Loreth (Granite Curling Club)

Draw 6 – Thursday 12:15 PM

Jordan Smith (Deer Lodge Curling Club) vs Mike McEwen (West St. Paul Curling Club)

JT Ryan (Assiniboine Memorial Curling Club) vs Ryan Wiebe (St. Vital Curling Club)

Jason Gunnlaugson (Morris Curling Club) vs Brett Walter (Assiniboine Memorial Curling Club)

Steve Irwin (Brandon Curling Club) vs Corey Chambers (Thistle Curling Club)

Sean Grassie (Deer Lodge Curling Club) vs TBA

Story continues below advertisement

0:17 Viterra Championship Preview Viterra Championship Preview