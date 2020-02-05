Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Former Saskatoon-Humboldt MP charged with public intoxication after leaving plane while it was refueling

By Kyle Benning Global News
Posted February 5, 2020 6:53 pm
Former Saskatoon-Humboldt MP charged with public intoxication after leaving plane while it was refueling
A former Saskatchewan MP has been charged after walking out of a plane during a layover on his way home from the Dominican Republic. Jim Pankiw is accused of causing a disturbance. Kyle Benning reports.

A former Member of Parliament for Saskatoon-Humboldt is facing charges in Ontario after allegedly walking off a flight while drunk.

Jim Pankiw was on his way home from the Dominican Republic on Jan. 22 and was said to have walked off the plane while it was on the tarmac refuelling during a scheduled layover in Hamilton.

He is charged with public intoxication and trespassing.

Story continues below advertisement

Sunwing Airlines said passengers were made aware of the stop in Hamilton and were told they would not be leaving the aircraft while it was refuelling.

Hamilton Police Service (HMS) was called by airport security regarding Pankiw’s actions.

HMS said officers found him walking in the direction of the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum after climbing over a fence.

Sunwing said its protocols then required the crew to take his luggage off of the plane and wait for local authorities to clear the flight for takeoff.

“This unexpected exit of the passenger caused just over a two-hour delay to this service while additional actions and verifications were taken in line with our security policies,” read a statement from the company.

READ MORE: Appeal court overturns Jim Pankiw’s drunk driving conviction

It’s not Pankiw’s first brush with controversy.

In 2016, he had a drunk driving conviction from 2014 overturned by the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal.

The chiropractor has also signed an agreed statement of fact with the provincial body that oversees practitioners that says in January 2018, he was working while under the influence.

It resulted in a three-week suspension, regular alcohol testing before seeing a patient, and a $10,000 fine.

Story continues below advertisement

Pankiw spent two terms in parliament representing Saskatoon-Humboldt before an unsuccessful campaign to be Saskatoon’s mayor.

Global News reached out to him for comment but didn’t receive a response before deadline.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Global News at 6 SaskatoonJim PankiwJim Pankiw HamiltonPankiw Dominican RepublicPankiw FlightPankiw Hamilton AirportPankiw Public IntoxicationSunwing Flight Hamilton
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.