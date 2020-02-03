Saskatoon International Airport records 2nd busiest year

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon International Airport earned a top honour in 2019 — the number one ranking in Canada for on-time performance.

Officials said despite challenging weather conditions, the focus and dedication of its staff and airport partners allowed it to achieve that ranking while recording its second-busiest year on record.

A total of 1.49-million passengers went through the airport in 2019 — a year that officials called transformative and resilient.

“Focusing on our vision to be Canada’s most valued airport experience, Skyxe continues to enhance its facilities and operations with projects that align with our 2040 airport master plan,” Stephen Maybury, president and CEO of Skyxe Saskatoon Airport, said Monday in a statement.

The airport completed two major projects last year — the replacement of its baggage system and the redesign and redevelopment of its check-in hall.

“Both projects focused heavily on technology and the optimal utilization of existing space to ensure faster processing and increased efficiency for both passengers and bags,” Maybury said.

The airport also received an overall score of 4.38 out of 5.0 from the Airports Council International Airport Service Quality program for guest experience.

Other highlights for the year included the return of WestJet’s weekly winter service to Orlando, Fla., Delta Airlines increasing seats to Minneapolis, Minn., and Transwest moving its Saskatoon to Regina flight to the main terminal, airport officials said.

