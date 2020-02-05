Winnipeg Rifles hoping to attract province’s elite young football talent

Send this page to someone via email

A local football team is hoping to attract Winnipeg’s elite young players, and their head coach says an affiliation with the Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers might just be the ticket.

Geordie Wilson, coach of the Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL)’s Winnipeg Rifles, told 680 CJOB’s Sports Show his team’s players are protected by the Bombers’ territory — which means they can get a shot with the CFL team without having to go through the draft.

That’s not an option for players who go the route of USports or the NCAA at post-secondary schools in Canada or the U.S.

“The Bombers want to make the Rifles an integral part of their system,” said Wilson.

“Our players are now training at the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ weight room, in their facility. We’re there three days a week. It’s pretty exciting stuff.”

Story continues below advertisement

Wilson said recognition of the CJFL as a feeder to Canada’s big league is growing, with almost 40 CFL players last season having CJFL experience.

View link »

The message the Rifles have for local parents, Wilson said, is that they’re an alternative to the university system for elite local players who want to continue in the sport after high school.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Rifles looking for answers after practice field trashed

“You should go to university because you want to be a teacher, you want to be an engineer, you want to be an architect, physiotherapy, etc.,” said Wilson.

“What happens is some kids go there and maybe they get an arts degree… maybe some of them don’t even graduate, but they do enough to stay eligible, and after football’s finished, they didn’t make the CFL, now they’ve gotta find a job.”

Story continues below advertisement

Playing in the Canadian junior league, he said, means players can pursue whatever path they like — whether that’s going to college, trade school, university, or even just working — and still hold onto their pro football dream.

4:00 Winnipeg’s Grey Cup victory could inspire more youth to join football Winnipeg’s Grey Cup victory could inspire more youth to join football

“You can play extremely high-level football, have a chance to still reach your CFL dreams, but chase a career or profession you really want to do at the same time,” he said.

“We really want to get some of those elite kids that are in Manitoba, get them in with our program, get them involved. Tweet This

“If they’re good enough and they produce, get them into the Bombers training camp, and see where they go from there.”

The Rifles are holding an info night Thursday at their practice facility at 100 Frobisher Road.

“If you have a kid that’s in Grade 10 to 12, bring ’em to the information night so they can see what opportunities are out there for them after high school,” said Wilson.

Do you have what it takes to be a ⁦@RiflesFootball⁩ player! Mike Richott one of the best Rifles of all time,fighting for every inch! All ⁦@The_WHSFL⁩ and ⁦@RuralMBFootball⁩ players come to our info night this Thursday Feb 6 at the Mustangs clubhouse! #Rifleup pic.twitter.com/zOtR52lm7D — Geordie Wilson (@WilsonGeordie) February 3, 2020

Story continues below advertisement