Barrie restaurant owner wins lottery for 2nd time

A restaurant owner in Barrie has won the lottery for a second time.

On Jan. 17, Filippos Triantafillou matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order and won $100,000. He also won $10 extra in his Daily Keno selection.

“I checked my numbers at the store,” the 65-year-old said in a statement. “A lot of clouds have cleared with this win!”

Last year, Triantafillo won a lottery prize worth more than $430,000.

The married father of three and grandfather of five plans to invest the money in his children.

“They have their own kids and I know life gets expensive,” he said in the statement. “This win will help alleviate some of the pressure.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Jay’s Variety on Duckworth Street in Barrie.

