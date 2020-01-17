Menu

Money

‘A new chapter’: Barrie couple win $25M Lotto 6/49 prize

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 17, 2020 12:08 pm
Kenneth Beatty said he discovered the win after checking the OLG lottery app, which he had to check six times.
Kenneth Beatty said he discovered the win after checking the OLG lottery app, which he had to check six times. Handout

A Barrie couple have hit the jackpot and won a $25-million prize in a draw that took place on Jan. 8.

“It feels great – like this is a new chapter in life,” Kenneth Beatty and Mona Gibson said in a statement.

The total value of the prize is $25,127,625.50, which the couple won by matching six numbers.

READ MORE: $25M lottery ticket sold in Barrie

Beatty said he discovered the win after checking the OLG lottery app.

“I had to check six times, and then I had my wife check too,” he said in a statement.

The couple haven’t made plans for the future yet.

The winning ticket was purchased at Shoppers Drug Mart on Essa Road in Barrie.

Lotto 6/49 players in Ontario have won over $12.9 billion in prizes since 1982, including 1,388 jackpot wins. Lotto 6/49 is $3 per play and draws take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

