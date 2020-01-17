‘A new chapter’: Barrie couple win $25M Lotto 6/49 prize

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A Barrie couple have hit the jackpot and won a $25-million prize in a draw that took place on Jan. 8.

“It feels great – like this is a new chapter in life,” Kenneth Beatty and Mona Gibson said in a statement.

The total value of the prize is $25,127,625.50, which the couple won by matching six numbers.

Beatty said he discovered the win after checking the OLG lottery app.

“I had to check six times, and then I had my wife check too,” he said in a statement.

The couple haven’t made plans for the future yet.

The winning ticket was purchased at Shoppers Drug Mart on Essa Road in Barrie.

Story continues below advertisement

Lotto 6/49 players in Ontario have won over $12.9 billion in prizes since 1982, including 1,388 jackpot wins. Lotto 6/49 is $3 per play and draws take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

2:00 Winning ticket sold for $70M Lotto Max jackpot Winning ticket sold for $70M Lotto Max jackpot