Crime

Manitoba RCMP one step closer to solving ‘queso’ the alleged nacho-eating truck thief

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 5, 2020 1:41 pm
Manitoba RCMP say they've identified a woman they tweeted about Tuesday in connection with a stolen truck.
Manitoba RCMP say they've identified a woman they tweeted about Tuesday in connection with a stolen truck. Handout/RCMP

Manitoba RCMP have located a woman they want to speak to in connection with a stolen truck.

Police tweeted a surveillance video photo of the woman Tuesday, asking for the public’s help in identifying her after a truck was stolen from Gladstone, Man., on Jan. 11.

And it was nacho average tweet.

The tweet, which has since been taken down, included a series of photos, one of a woman walking into what looks to be a store, and another of her paying for what appears to be a bag of Nacho Cheese Doritos.

The third and final photo was just a close up of the bag of chips, which apparently were the wrong snack choice, according to police.

Manitoba RCMP tweeted a photo of this suspected wanted for allegedly stealing a truck in Gladstone Tuesday.
Manitoba RCMP tweeted a photo of this suspected wanted for allegedly stealing a truck in Gladstone Tuesday. RCMP Handout

“Know anyone with a large skull tattoo who also loves Nacho Cheese Doritos?” the tweet read.

Story continues below advertisement

“If you do, call us because this suspect may have stolen a truck in Gladstone on Jan 11. Need to speak to her about the truck thing & why she chose Nacho Cheese over Cool Ranch!”

In a tweet Wednesday, police said they’d gotten more than 40 messages naming the woman after nearly 600,000 people saw their original social media post.

Police say they plan to sit down with the woman to taco-ver the stolen truck soon.

But even with the success of their original tweet, police still seem to have a chip on their shoulder over the woman’s choice of snacks.

Story continues below advertisement

In another series of photos posted Wednesday, the force put “identified” stamps over the first two pictures of the suspect.

On the third photo — the one with the close up of her bag of chips — police added a stamp that reads “should be Cool Ranch.”

There is still no word from Manitoba RCMP about why they don’t like Nacho Cheese Doritos.

Video shows arrest of unruly passenger on plane diverted to Winnipeg
Video shows arrest of unruly passenger on plane diverted to Winnipeg
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TwitterWinnipeg crimeManitoba RCMPTweetTRUCK THEFTDoritosNachoManitoba Nacho SuspectGladestone
