Manitoba RCMP one step closer to solving ‘queso’ the alleged nacho-eating truck thief

Manitoba RCMP have located a woman they want to speak to in connection with a stolen truck.

Police tweeted a surveillance video photo of the woman Tuesday, asking for the public’s help in identifying her after a truck was stolen from Gladstone, Man., on Jan. 11.

And it was nacho average tweet.

The tweet, which has since been taken down, included a series of photos, one of a woman walking into what looks to be a store, and another of her paying for what appears to be a bag of Nacho Cheese Doritos.

The third and final photo was just a close up of the bag of chips, which apparently were the wrong snack choice, according to police.

Manitoba RCMP tweeted a photo of this suspected wanted for allegedly stealing a truck in Gladstone Tuesday. RCMP Handout

“Know anyone with a large skull tattoo who also loves Nacho Cheese Doritos?” the tweet read.

“If you do, call us because this suspect may have stolen a truck in Gladstone on Jan 11. Need to speak to her about the truck thing & why she chose Nacho Cheese over Cool Ranch!”

In a tweet Wednesday, police said they’d gotten more than 40 messages naming the woman after nearly 600,000 people saw their original social media post.

Police say they plan to sit down with the woman to taco-ver the stolen truck soon.

Nearly 600,000 people saw our tweet & Facebook post about the truck theft & Nacho Cheese Doritos! Result: over 40 messages all naming the same person. #rcmpmb will be speaking to her shortly about the theft. We can’t thank you enough for helping to make our communities safer. pic.twitter.com/zbdEfTdMa2 — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) February 5, 2020

But even with the success of their original tweet, police still seem to have a chip on their shoulder over the woman’s choice of snacks.

In another series of photos posted Wednesday, the force put “identified” stamps over the first two pictures of the suspect.

On the third photo — the one with the close up of her bag of chips — police added a stamp that reads “should be Cool Ranch.”

There is still no word from Manitoba RCMP about why they don’t like Nacho Cheese Doritos.

