‘Ray Donovan’ cancelled by Showtime after 7 seasons

Showtime has cancelled drama series Ray Donovan after seven seasons.
The Season 7 finale, which aired on Jan. 19, will now be the conclusion of the series.
“After seven incredible seasons, Ray Donovan has concluded its run on Showtime,” the television network said in a statement. “We are proud that the series ended amid such strong viewership and on such a powerful note. Our deepest thanks go to Liev Schreiber, Jon Voight, showrunner David Hollander and the entire cast and crew, past and present, for their dedicated work.”
The series followed character Ray Donovan’s dirty work for Los Angeles’ top power players.
“The one-hour series stars Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominee Liev Schreiber in his first lead television role as the go-to guy who makes the problems of the city’s celebrities, superstar athletes, and business moguls disappear,” according to the show’s description.
Schreiber took to social media after news of the cancellation spread.
“Slainte,” he captioned a photo of his character raising a glass. “Sláinte” translates to “cheers” in Irish and “health” in Scottish Gaelic.
Schreiber sometimes used the word during the series starring his Irish-American character.
Schreiber tweeted an article titled, ‘5 reasons Showtime should give Ray Donovan another season.’
“Hey Dan, not sure what we did to deserve you but thanks for everything. It’s been consistently encouraging and inspiring following you,” he wrote.
Last month Schreiber told fans to reach out to Showtime if they wanted another season of Ray Donovan.
“What an amazing journey it’s been. I’ve been reading your comments, and the outpouring of love and support for our cast and crew has been truly overwhelming. I know the big question on everyone’s mind is whether there will be a season 8,” Schreiber wrote.
“Truth is it’s in the networks hands. So if you want more, reach out to them at @showtime, @raydonovan, and @cbstv and let them know how you feel.
“Either way it’s been an amazing ride and we have all of you to thank for it,” he concluded.
Many Ray Donovan fans took to social media with angry posts after the news broke.
Ray Donovan aired 82 episodes, which made it one of the longest-running Showtime series.
Shameless is currently Showtime’s longest-running show and will conclude with Season 11.
Shameless premiered in 2011 on Showtime. Season 11 will star Jeremy Allen White as Lip Gallagher, Cameron Monaghan as Ian Gallagher, Emma Kenney as Debbie Gallagher, Christian Isaiah as Liam Gallagher, Shanola Hampton as Veronica Fisher and Steve Howey as Kevin Ball.
The series is currently airing its tenth season.
COMMENTS