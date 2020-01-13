‘Shameless’ ending after Season 11

The Gallaghers will be coming back for Season 11, which will be Shameless‘ final season.

The announcement of the renewal of Shameless, starring William H. Macy, was announced on Monday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

“The characters of Shameless have brought Showtime viewers more laughs and tears and pure enjoyment than any program in our history,” Gary Levine, President of Entertainment at Showtime Networks, said in a statement.

The statement continued: “While we are sad to bid the Gallaghers farewell, we couldn’t be more confident in the ability of showrunner John Wells, his writing team and this great cast to bring our series to its appropriately Shameless conclusion.”

“I’m unbelievably thankful for all of the years of support from Gary Levine and everyone at Showtime that’s allowed us to make Shameless,” showrunner Wells added. “It’s been a fantastic experience and all of us in the cast and crew have had a wonderful time following the lives of the Gallagher family and friends. It’s been a pleasure!”

Shameless premiered in 2011 on Showtime. Season 11 will star Jeremy Allen White as Lip Gallagher, Cameron Monaghan as Ian Gallagher, Emma Kenney as Debbie Gallagher, Christian Isaiah as Liam Gallagher, Shanola Hampton as Veronica Fisher and Steve Howey as Kevin Ball.

The series is currently airing its tenth season but the official Twitter account released a teaser trailer for Season 11 on Monday.

“Party with the Gallaghers one last time. The final season, Shameless 11,” the teaser trailer reads.

Kenney took to Twitter to share the news.

“One. Last. Hoorah. Shameless season 11: our final season. Thank you @Showtimesho for keeping us employed the last 11 years and letting everyone party with the Gallagher’s, too,” she wrote.

“And thank you guys for sticking with us for so long through all our ups and downs. So bittersweet!” Kenney added.

One. Last. Hoorah. Shameless season 11: our final season. Thank you @Showtimesho for keeping us employed the last 11 years and letting everyone party with the Gallagher's, too. And thank you guys for sticking with us for so long through all of our ups and downs. So bittersweet! pic.twitter.com/WzTbxanbxM — Emma Kenney 🌹 (@EmmaRoseKenney) January 13, 2020

Howey wrote: “One more. Eleven and done #shameless.”

“Parting is such sweet sorrow,” Macy tweeted.

Parting is such sweet sorrow. pic.twitter.com/2cQ7kHXDJc — William H. Macy (@WilliamHMacy) January 13, 2020

“Let’s go on our final ride!! Season 11! @shameless! What a ride it has been!” Hampton wrote on Instagram.

The news of the final season comes almost a year-and-a-half after star Emmy Rossum, who played Fiona Gallagher, announced she was leaving the show.

Rossum wrote an open letter to fans of the series on Facebook in 2018, saying, “I know you will continue on without me, for now. There is much more Gallagher story to be told. I will always be rooting for my family. Try not to think of me as gone, just think of me as moving down the block.”

“See, in real life, unlike Fiona, I’m an only child. I never had a big family. Being ensconced in that messy Gallagher family love is something I’d always dreamed of,” she wrote. “But even off-set, it feels real. We’ve watched the kids grow up into the strong, talented, independent human beings that they are. I taught Emma to shave her legs. I was there when Ethan learned to drive. Shanola and Jeremy and Joan and Bill danced at my wedding in New York last year. Our fearless leader John Wells thankfully held Sam and me up on those rickety chairs during the hora. I’ve spent the Jewish holy days in temple with David Nevins and his wonderful wife and kids. It really feels like a family.”

“The opportunity to play Fiona has been a gift,” she continued. “There are few characters — female or otherwise — as layered and dynamic. She is a mother lion, fierce, flawed and sexually liberated. She is injured, vulnerable, but will never give up. She is living in an economic depression, but refuses to be depressed. She is resourceful. She is loyal. She is brave. I knew it the second I read the pilot script, this was different, this was special. I tirelessly prepped the audition with my coach Terry Knickerbocker. I walked to the appointment in the rain so I looked disheveled. During my third audition, when I got the part IN the room, I literally jumped up and down screaming in joyous relief and disbelief. Quite simply, the last eight years have been the best of my life.”

Rossum, who starred in the hit Showtime series since it premiered in 2011, went on to say how “proud” and “filled with gratitude” she is as the show reaches 100 episodes.

“I can say for certain that this cast and crew, who I’ve been truly honored to work alongside, are world-class,” she concluded.