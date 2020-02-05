Menu

Weather

Special weather statement issued for southern Quebec

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted February 5, 2020 11:21 am
Environment Canada is anticipating heavy snowfall in southern Quebec on Thursday and into Friday.
Environment Canada is anticipating heavy snowfall in southern Quebec on Thursday and into Friday. Jonah Aspler/Global News

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of southern Quebec.

Snowfall is expected to begin Thursday morning and continue throughout Friday.

The weather agency says between 15 and 25 centimetres are expected through Saturday morning in the Montreal area, while the Eastern Townships could see up to 35 centimetres of snow.

Areas near the U.S. border could also see freezing rain overnight Thursday and into Friday.

Environment Canada is warning that travel conditions could be difficult as a result.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment CanadaWinter weatherSnowfallSpecial Weather StatementMontreal weatherQuebec WeatherMontreal ForecastQuebec forecast
