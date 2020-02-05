Special weather statement issued for southern Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of southern Quebec.

Snowfall is expected to begin Thursday morning and continue throughout Friday.

The weather agency says between 15 and 25 centimetres are expected through Saturday morning in the Montreal area, while the Eastern Townships could see up to 35 centimetres of snow.

Areas near the U.S. border could also see freezing rain overnight Thursday and into Friday.

Environment Canada is warning that travel conditions could be difficult as a result.

