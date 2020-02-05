Western Conference-leader St. Louis and Winnipeg square off

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Jets (26-23-5, sixth in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (32-14-8, first in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Conference-leading St. Louis Blues face the Winnipeg Jets.

The Blues are 10-4-1 in division games. St. Louis has surrendered 30 power-play goals, killing 80.8% of opponent opportunities.

The Jets are 8-6-4 against opponents in the Central Division. Winnipeg has scored 30 power-play goals, converting on 18.6% of chances.

Winnipeg beat St. Louis 5-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 1. Jack Roslovic scored two goals for the Jets in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Perron leads the Blues with 23 goals, adding 30 assists and totalling 53 points. Brayden Schenn has recorded 11 points over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 25 goals and has 51 points. Patrik Laine has recorded 7 points over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 2-7-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Blues: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .894 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Jets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.